SINGAPORE – Lando Norris believes he has found a “little extra level” in the 2026 F1 season, despite results not necessarily highlighting this improvement.

Norris is fifth in the F1 standings ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris claims F1 has ‘two skill levels’

Norris’ F1 title defence has not gone the way that he wanted. Although mathematically he is still in the championship race, the McLaren driver trails Kimi Antonelli by 132 points, with 183 remaining on the table.

This means that if Norris drops 19 points to Antonelli across the Sprint weekend, his defence is officially over.

Despite this, Norris believes his performances have stepped up this term, and he isn’t worried about whether this improvement has been spotted by those outside the paddock.

“There’s not a lot you can do about that honestly,” he said.

“It’s the same with everything in life, you’re kind of just judged off the visual performance, especially from TV, and especially in F1, more than just what your own performance has been, because your car might just not be as quick one weekend compared to another.

“I guess you just hope that people understand that.”

McLaren started the year off the pace of Mercedes and Ferrari as a result of its season-long battle with Red Bull for the title.

But strong in-season development has seen both return to the front, with both Norris and Oscar Piastri registering race wins at recent races.

“Everyone in F1 is in F1 for a reason, and just because a car is not as good, doesn’t mean that another driver’s worse or better,” he added.

“It’s always difficult from that point of view, and yes, there is a lot of races this year where I feel I’ve driven better and been able to extract more. I’m not saying that last year I did a bad job; it’s just I’m talking about being able to extract 99% versus 99.5%.

“It’s just those last little things. The three times I’ve been on pole have been by under half a tenth every time. We’re talking just very small margins.

“But those three pole positions gave me chances to win three races.

“If I was not on pole position, it’s unlikely I would have won any of the races.

“That’s just how quickly a little margin can change the whole outlook on something.

“The second half of last year, I think some of my performances were just as good as this year. I think this year, you have to drive the car in a different way and I’ve had to adapt a lot to how you have to drive this year’s car.”

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Detailing how he believes he has stepped up this year, Norris said: “I think there are just two skill levels to it. There’s the general skill level of just extracting performance from the car itself, and then there’s extracting performance from the power unit, and the driving and the tyres and this extra little level.

“I think that’s what I’ve done a very good job on this year and being able to understand very quickly.

“But I’m not fussed if people on the outside see it as good or not. I think it’s more important for me and my team that I’m satisfied. And my job at each weekend is to extract the maximum out of myself.

“If I can do that, I’m happy. I’d be happier if it was for a win, but you have to realise your goals in Formula 1 are not always winning the race outright.

“A win for us this weekend could be a P5 or a P3. I think you have to acknowledge what the maximum performance for your own team is in your own car, and that’s all you can really be happy with at the end of the day.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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