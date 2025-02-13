Lando Norris hinted “you might see me here or there” in the upcoming F1 movie, but added he’s “definitely not an actor” himself.

Norris and all of his Formula 1 colleagues have been on the grid present for certain elements of filming for the movie, which recently confirmed a summer 2025 release, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

Lando Norris: ‘Pretty special’ to see how F1 movie has been filmed

The film, simply titled F1, has been shot at a variety of races around the world over the course of a couple of seasons, with the plot revealing Pitt stars as ‘Sonny Hayes’, a former Formula 1 driver who is asked to come out of retirement to drive for the fictional Apex Grand Prix team.

Pitt, along with Idris, who plays rookie driver ‘Joshua Pearce’, have been present at multiple rounds to shoot alongside drivers to feature in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, though the extent of the drivers’ involvement is yet to be revealed – beyond Lewis Hamilton’s capacity as a consulting producer, to ensure the story is as true to real life as possible.

The McLaren driver, who saw the unveiling of his new car, the MCL39 on Thursday, joked that while he may not seek the spotlight such a film will bring, he is intrigued to see what the end product will be.

“I think I’m in bits of it – I’m definitely not Hollywood,” Norris said with a smile on ITV’s This Morning when asked about the movie.

“I definitely want to stay out of Hollywood, I just like driving my car and going home in a way, but it’s amazing to work alongside some of the guys last year, to be behind the scenes and see the cameras and all of this.

“It’s nice to be a part of it, but I’m also excited to see what a Formula 1 movie is and what it’s going to be about, and seeing how it’s all got made over the last few years has been pretty special.

“So, yeah, been nice to be part of it – I’m definitely not an actor, definitely never will be, but I’ll always play those little scenes in the background, and you might see me here or there.”

