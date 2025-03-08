Lando Norris has teased a potential future move to Ferrari, revealing that he knows “exactly” which team he “would love to go to” if he ever leaves McLaren.

After securing a first Constructors’ Championship in 26 years last season, McLaren are emerging as the clear favourites for the F1 2025 titles.

The MCL39, described by the team as a ‘title challenger’ even before it took to the track for the first time, proved fast and reliable in last week’s pre-season test in Bahrain.

PlanetF1.com’s best guess over the initial F1 2025 pecking order, based on conversations with teams across the paddock and from watching the cars trackside in Bahrain, puts McLaren on top with Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari all battling behind.

Next weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix will see Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time World Champion, make his debut from Ferrari after completing his move from Mercedes over the winter.

Hamilton, who has described joining Ferrari as the realisation of a lifelong dream, will become the first British driver to race for Ferrari on a full-time basis since Eddie Irvine in 1999.

Of the nine drivers to have won the World Championship for Ferrari, two – Mike Hawthorn (1958) and John Surtees (1964) – have hailed from Britain.

Norris is believed to be under contract with McLaren until at least the end of the 2027 season, having signed a multi-year contract extension with the team in January 2024.

Appearing on US station NBC News ahead of the F1 2025 season, Norris was asked about his long-term F1 future – and he hinted that a move to the team “that everyone wants to be part of” could appeal to him at some stage.

He said: “I can’t answer that one!

“I know exactly which one I would love to go to – it’s the team that everyone wants to be part of at some point in their career – but I’m very happy with McLaren.

“They’ve brought me into Formula 1, I’ve spent my whole life here pretty much and I want to be here for many more years.

“So I’m excited to stay in papaya and keep fighting for them too.”

Norris grinned broadly as the interview replied: “Very diplomatic of you.”

Norris’s latest comments come after he gave his approval to Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, revealing that he “would probably do the same” had he been in the former Mercedes driver’s position.

He told ITV: “It’s a cool story for him to go to Ferrari. After everything he’s achieved, I think it’s a cool step.

“A lot of people said maybe it’s not the right thing to do and so forth.

But I would probably do the same if I was in his position. So, it looks cool, it’s good. It’s an amazing story for him.

“I know he’s going to want to go there with a fresh mindset and show everyone that he’s still got the Lewis Hamilton he showed for many, many years prior.”

Norris has been frequently linked with a move to Red Bull over recent years with long-term adviser Helmut Marko revealing last summer that the team “had a contract ready” for the British driver to join sister outfit Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) in 2019.

Marko claimed that McLaren “found out” about the proposed move and blocked the deal, with Norris making his F1 debut with the Woking-based outfit.

Last spring, a respected F1 reporter claimed that Norris rejected the opportunity to join Red Bull at least once over recent years having been offered a seat alongside Max Verstappen.

Mark Hughes claimed that both Hamilton and current Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso “were told no” by Red Bull as they explored opportunities to join the Milton Keynes-based team, with Norris turning down a move after receiving an offer.

Speaking after his latest McLaren deal was signed last winter, Norris rejected suggestions that he is “scared” of taking on Verstappen in equal machinery.

He said: “I think it’s a longer discussion than just saying that.

“Is Max one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1? Absolutely. I think he’s proved that enough.

“He’s in a team which he’s very comfortable in, a lot of things are built around him, so for anyone – even the Max of a few years ago – to go in against the Max of now is extremely difficult.

“So I don’t think it’s a question of: are you scared or not scared? I don’t think I’d ever be scared of going up against anyone.

“But even if you enter a team, are you in a position to challenge someone straight away? And are you comfortable to do that?

“And I think it’s a ‘no’ – for any driver. It takes time to adapt and takes time to get into place.

“And if you want to go against the best driver in the world, it’s not the best thing to do.

“It’s not a smart move to do.”

