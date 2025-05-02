Lando Norris has been summoned before the stewards for two separate incidents during practice for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

The McLaren man will see the stewards twice ahead of the Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying session on Friday evening, having been involved in two separate moments requiring the stewards’ attention – albeit without the British driver having done anything wrong in either scenario.

Lando Norris summoned over incidents in FP1

The first incident came just a few minutes into the session, with Norris returning to the pits and gently removing two hand tools from his cockpit, torches that are used to illuminate the dark confines of the wheel well area.

A team representative of McLaren has thus been summoned on the grounds of an “alleged breach of Article 34.14 c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations –Potential release of Car 4 in an unsafe condition at 12:34.”

The regulations state cars must not be released from a garage or pit stop position in a “way that could endanger pitlane personnel or another driver”.

If the car is deemed to have been released in an unsafe condition during practice, qualifying, or a sprint qualifying, the stewards do have the option of imposing a grid penalty of whatever proportion they consider appropriate.

With the alleged infringement taking place in practice for the Grand Prix, if Norris does fall foul of a grid penalty, it would apply to Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Separately, Norris was also involved in a separate incident as he encountered Esteban Ocon’s Haas with a vast difference in speed approaching Turn 17.

The French driver changed direction approaching the braking zone, with Norris forced to hit the brakes in order to ensure the safety of both drivers.

This article will be updated.

