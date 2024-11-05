Lando Norris said he felt George Russell deserved race victory at Interlagos on Sunday, given how he drove in wet conditions early on.

Russell got the jump on Norris off the line to lead into Turn 1 on the first lap, and held the McLaren driver at bay until they both pitted – with both drivers falling behind the eventual top three of Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly when they had a ‘free’ pit stop under red flag conditions, having not stopped while racing was underway.

Norris was magnanimous in defeat when he admitted there was “not a lot more I could do” on track on Sunday, with the McLaren driver eventually crossing the line sixth.

Verstappen’s victory came after he had started 17th on the grid, benefitting from the timing of the red flag period but also having made his way up the field with a number of overtakes in the early stages of the race.

Russell was the one to lead much of the first half of the race, and Norris was left looking at the rear wing of the Mercedes for much of the afternoon in Brazil.

Given the way the afternoon panned out, the McLaren driver said admitted the pace of the Red Bull and Mercedes was something that was too much on the day.

“It’s been an up and down weekend, for sure. Not a lot more I could do,” Norris told reporters after the race.

“I’m sure George probably feels like he won the race today, he deserved it more than anyone else. I probably finished third realistically.

“So it’s tough, Max probably would have come through anyway and probably beaten us, but just unlucky for us, nothing more than that.

“I made a couple of mistakes, which I own up to and cost me a couple of positions in the end.”

“Max was easily quicker than us. So I think if he went from the front, he probably would have lapped us,” he added with a smile.

“So the pace was good, I think similar to George, but the Red Bull was way faster.”

