Lando Norris and George Russell were in a playful mood after qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Some prodding by the Mercedes driver prompted giggles and Norris’ joking threat that he was going to report Russell to HR.

The F1 2025 season has only just begun, but for many, things are already shaping up as expected. After a strong season last year, McLaren’s Lando Norris leads the championship with 26 points — just two more than Max Verstappen, and six more than third-placed George Russell.

That’s thanks to a Norris win in Melbourne, a race that saw Russell finish third, as well as a critical point for the McLaren driver after China’s sprint race. Russell, in that 19-lap event, finished third.

The two drivers continued their hot streak into qualifying. While it was Oscar Piastri who triumphed for pole, his teammate Norris will start the race from third, while Mercedes’ George Russell will start from the front row.

Russell and Norris were standing side-by-side in the media pen after qualifying, both seemingly in a playful mood after a strong session for both drivers.

With an inspired look in his eye, Russell grabbed the third-place driver’s face, poking a finger at the corner his mouth.

Norris, looking shocked, said, “Don’t touch me!”

“I just want to make you smile!” Russell protested as Norris wriggled from his grasp and wiped his mouth. “I’ve washed my hands!”

The move did encourage Norris to crack a smile as he asked, “Did you just go to the toilet?!

“You better have washed your hands! That’s grim… Jesus! I need some disinfectant!”

Both drivers continued sharing a laugh as Norris wiped his mouth.

“Sorry, mate,” Russell said. “That was pretty disgusting. I do apologize.”

“I’m reporting you to HR,” Norris quipped.

Both Norris and Russell are shaping up as strong contenders for the F1 2025 championship, which means playful moments like these may be harder to come by as the competition continues to heat up.

But for the moment, it’s a bit of banter between two friends who have a long history together.

