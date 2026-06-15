McLaren driver and reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris will appear at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, it has been announced.

It comes 24 hours after Norris secured his second podium finish of the F1 2026 season at Sunday’s Barcelona Grand Prix.

Lando Norris confirmed for Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026

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Norris secured a maiden F1 world championship last year, seeing off the threat of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The McLaren driver claimed a total of seven victories over the course of his title-winning season, with a third-place finish at the Abu Dhabi decider enough to see him crowned world champion by a margin of two points.

The 26-year-old’s success saw him become the 11th British world champion and McLaren’s first title winner since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Norris has continued to collect various accolades over recent months, winning Breakthrough of the Year at the Laureus Awards in April.

He was also included in TIME magazine’s inaugural list of the 100 most influential people in sport earlier this month.

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The annual Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place on July 9-12, falling between the British and Belgian grands prix.

Organisers have confirmed that Norris will be among the high-profile names in attendance.

Norris’s appearance will mark the second time in three years that the reigning F1 world champion has attended the Festival of Speed after Verstappen visited the event in 2024.

Valentino Rossi, the MotoGP icon, will also appear at Goodwood next month, making his first appearance at the Festival of Speed since 2015.

Norris has had a muted start to his title defence in F1 2026 after McLaren started behind the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari under the new regulations.

He had to wait until the fourth round of the season in Miami to claim his first podium in F1 2026, with Norris promoted to third in the closing stages of Sunday’s Barcelona Grand Prix after Mercedes driver and Kimi Antonelli suffered a technical problem.

Norris’s third-place finish saw him share the podium with Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell and Hamilton, who secured his first victory for Ferrari in Spain and ended a two-year winless streak in the process.

The Barcelona Grand Prix marked the first time since 1968 that three British drivers have locked out the podium positions in a Formula 1 race.

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