Carlos Sainz’s expected drop down the order in F1 2025 saw Lando Norris good-naturedly poke fun at his friend’s position for next season.

The Spaniard switches to Williams for F1 2025, having spent the last four seasons at Ferrari in which he became an established frontrunner alongside Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris: I’m happy he’s not in a quick car anymore!

Sainz won two races in F1 2024, taking victory in Australia and Mexico, while also being the only non-Red Bull race winner last year. He signed off his year with second place in Abu Dhabi, attempting to hunt down McLaren‘s Lando Norris for the race win – a position change that would have won Ferrari the Constructors’ Championship.

The Spaniard closely matched the highly-rated Charles Leclerc throughout their four-year stint together but lost his drive for next season as the Scuderia couldn’t resist the allure of signing Lewis Hamilton as the seven-time F1 World Champion became available.

Sainz and Ferrari remained on good terms, with the door being left open for a possible return for Sainz in the future by team boss Fred Vasseur – Sainz having never criticised Ferrari for its decision, saying he “understood” why the Italian squad had made the switch for next season.

Sainz, who spent several months evaluating his options, eventually put pen to paper on a deal with Williams – meaning a likely drop down the order, as Williams is on a rebuilding mission to move up the grid under team boss James Vowles.

With Sainz likely out of contention for race wins and podiums, close friend and former McLaren teammate Lando Norris, as well as Charles Leclerc, was asked whether Sainz’s presence near the front of the grid will be missed as the trio celebrated their podium in the post-race interviews in Abu Dhabi.

“Yes, I will miss Carlos,” Norris said, to which Sainz replied, “I don’t think you will. I think it’s better!”

Norris good-naturedly quipped, “I’m happy he’s not in a quick car anymore!”, as Sainz said, “[It’s] one less guy to [race]…”

Turning serious, Norris warned against writing off Sainz entirely as he paid tribute to his friend’s abilities behind the wheel. Norris and Sainz are known to be close, stemming back to their ‘bromance’ days while teammates at McLaren in 2019 and ’20.

“Carlos is someone I know well,” Norris said.

“I’ve started racing in Formula 1 with Carlos. You always knew he was going to be there and he was always going to put up a good fight today.

“In all of my meetings this morning, I was saying to the guys, like, ‘Let’s be careful of Carlos, OK?’

“Because I was ready for him to attack a lot and put up a good fight. He’ll be back.

“Williams has been improving a lot. They’ve not had someone with a lot of genuine experience from a top team. Carlos will, for sure, add to that and propel the team forward even more. They’ve gone through a lot of changes in the last few months and year or so.

“Even this year, there were some times when Williams was very quick. I’m expecting to still see him on track.

“I’m sure next year, Williams will take a good step forward from where they are now. We don’t know. We don’t know when they’ll be fighting. Even in 2026.

“It’s a year which is just over one year away from now, but 2026 is a year where anything can happen. Williams can be at the top all of a sudden. So we’ll wait and see. But it’s a shame because I think he’s proven himself enough in Formula 1 that he deserves a good seat.

“He deserves to fight for championships and wins and those types of things and it’s a shame when that opportunity is lost. But it’s not because he’s not got talent or he’s not got the ability, right?

“It’s because it’s the biggest name in Formula 1 who wants his seat. And yeah, we’ll see in the future what it takes. See how Lewis does in Ferrari with Charles and against Charles. But he’s proven himself enough. So I don’t think anyone needs to doubt him. And I’m sure his time will come back again and he’ll help Williams fight back to the top.”

Charles Leclerc: Carlos Sainz will give so much to Williams

Leclerc, sitting alongside Norris and Sainz, opened up on how he believes Sainz will return to the front of the grid sooner rather than later.

“I think Lando and myself are probably the two best persons to speak about it, because we’ve been sharing the same team with Carlos for many years,” he said.

“I can tell you, Carlos is so incredibly talented. He’s helped me to improve in so many areas, his work ethic, his talent, and just everything he brings.

“The discipline he has, he’s been just such an incredible team-mate. And I think if today, I will repeat myself, but if today we have done such a step forward in a year and in these four years, it’s a big thanks to Carlos. He’s just been extremely quick.

“In Formula 1, as Lando said, some things you don’t really have explanations for. There’s also luck that is involved to be at the right place at the right time and Carlos definitely deserves to be in a top team.

“But I’m sure that it’s just a matter of time before he comes back and joins us to fight for wins. He will give so much to Williams, the way he’s so sensitive to every small change and every small feeling there is in the car. I’m pretty sure that already tomorrow [in testing] they will have a lot of valuable feedback that will help them for next year.

“I’ll definitely miss the fights. We’ve had our moments on track, but that’s only because we were fighting so close together and because he’s been pushing me all the way. And it’s been an absolute pleasure. And of course, in some moments, in the actual moment, in the present moment, there’s frustration.

“But I’m sure that, and actually already now, I’m looking back at those moments, with a lot of positive memories. And I wouldn’t be the driver I am today without him as my teammate in the last four years.

“So yeah, it’s been a really big pleasure and four years that I will be looking back in the most positive way. And I wish him the best. But as I said, I have no doubts that he will be back at the top of the grid, whether it’s with Williams by his input or with someone else. But he deserves that. I think everybody knows that. And it’s just a matter of time before he comes back.”

