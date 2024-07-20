‘Nice guy’ Lando Norris makes ‘act like an idiot’ claim in Max Verstappen rivalry

Lando Norris has shut down criticism that he’s not ruthless enough to fight Max Verstappen for the title, the driver adamant he doesn’t need to be a “d**k” to win.

After a slow start to the season, McLaren are on a charge at present with eight successive podium results including a debut victory for Norris at the Miami Grand Prix.

Lando Norris: I’m a nice guy and I try to be respectful

Holding off Verstappen after a Safety Car restart, Norris won that battle but has largely found himself second to the Red Bull driver – both in their on-track tussles and the results.

The one notable time he did get his elbows out ended with the two colliding, the stewards blaming Verstappen for their Austrian Grand Prix coming together.

They were at it again a week later at the British Grand Prix where Norris overtook Verstappen to lead the race only to lose second place when the Dutchman overtook him in the final stint.

The two look set to trade blows at the Hungaroring after Norris set the pace in Friday’s practice with Verstappen his closest challenger, two-tenths off the pace.

Crunching the data from Friday’s running in Hungary

👉 McLaren vs Red Bull to resume? Five data clues from Hungarian GP practice

👉 Hungarian GP: Lando Norris tops red flag-interrupted FP2 after big Charles Leclerc crash

But put to him that he’s “too nice” to be a genuine threat to Verstappen, Norris made it clear he doesn’t have to be a “d**k” or an “idiot” to be successful.

“I don’t care what people say,” he said. “I’m a nice guy and I try to be respectful in every way that I can. But that has absolutely zero relevance for what happens on track.

“As much as people want to just come up with their own thoughts and talk about these things, what happened 10 years ago and 15 and 20 years ago was completely different to now.

“If I want, I can be a lot more of a d**k and act like an idiot, have that persona and make people think that [ruthless], but I don’t need to and I don’t want to.

“I still want to make jokes, have fun and laugh. I’m just enjoying my life and it is as simple as that.

“When I put the helmet on, I will do what I have to do to win. I know what works for me and I will stick to that.”

Norris will line up on the Hungaroring grid second in the Drivers’ Championship where he is 84 points down on Verstappen.

Read next: McLaren boss snaps back at Martin Brundle in ‘that’s not how you run a Formula 1 team’ claim