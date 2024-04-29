Monday’s F1 news leads on a new image of Lando Norris’s facial injury and a potential clause in Adrian Newey’s Red Bull contract.

No time to waste, so let’s dive straight in…

New image shows true extent of Lando Norris facial injury

Social media was set alight over the weekend when pictures emerged of Lando Norris with a bandaged face.

The McLaren driver, 24, is believed to have cut his nose on broken glass while enjoying a weekend off ahead of this week’s Miami Grand Prix.

A second image has now surfaced to reveal the true extent of Norris’s injury.

Red Bull contract clause to allow Adrian Newey to join rival F1 team?

Rumours are persisting that Adrian Newey is poised to leave Red Bull, having been a central figure of the team’s success over the last two decades.

But if the 65-year-old does walk away, how soon would he be able to begin work with a rival team amid speculation that he has received offers from Aston Martin and Ferrari?

Normally F1 staff have to serve extended periods of gardening leave to stop them taking their previous team’s secrets to their new employers, but it has been speculated that a figure of Neweys stature may have the power to join another team right away.

Red Bull keeping tabs on Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Adrian Newey isn’t the only one whose Red Bull future is uncertain, with Max Verstappen consistently linked with a move to Mercedes over recent weeks.

Where would Red Bull possibly turn if they lost Max?

There is no obvious answer, but Helmut Marko has revealed the team are keeping a watchful eye on both McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, ahead of a potential future switch.

Otmar Szfanauer’s war of words with Alpine-Renault continues

Otmar Szfanauer has dismissed Alpine team principal Bruno Famin’s claim that the plight of the team is down to the mismanagement of the previous regime at Enstone.

Szafnauer was publicly fired from his role during last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, with Famin laying the blame for the team’s lack of performance at his predecessor’s door.

Speaking to select media including PlanetF1.com, Szafnauer hit back at his successor’s comments – and questioned whether Renault understand what it takes to succeed in modern F1.

Could Liam Lawson replace Daniel Ricciardo during F1 2024?

Peter Bayer, the RB chief executive, has admitted Liam Lawson could potentially race for the team in F1 2024, with Daniel Ricciardo not out of the woods yet.

Ricciardo’s poor start to the new season had raised speculation that he could be dropped mid-season, but the Australian seemed to steady the ship in China, where he showed encouraging pace following a change of chassis.

After Helmut Marko revealed Lawson is free to walk away if he is not given a permanent seat for 2025, Bayer has admitted it remains a possibility that the Kiwi could race this year.

