Lando Norris is “not embarrassed” after a big story was made out of a cut he sustained to his nose while partying with friends in Amsterdam.

Enjoying an off-week in Formula 1’s hectic 24-race schedule, Norris spent some time in Amsterdam where he partied on a boat to celebrate Koningsdag (King’s Day).

Lando Norris: I wish it was a cooler story

Photos began circulating on social media showing the McLaren driver’s face sporting a mummy-esque bandage with flecks of blood on his top.

It, however, soon emerged that it was a small cut across the bridge of his nose and Norris arrived in the Miami paddock on Thursday for the media day with nothing more than a tiny plaster covering the wound.

“A good day out,” he said in Miami when asked about the celebrations and what happened next. “I’ve got a lot of friends, a good group of friends there, so it was a good weekend.

“Already the next morning, I flew straight to Miami. I enjoyed my days off which is always a nice thing in such a busy schedule.

“It was just cut on glass, it was just a bit of broken glass, a little bit silly. It looks a lot worse than it is, everyone thought it was horrendous, but it’s just a little cut.

“I wish it was a cooler story, but sadly it is not.”

He says a big deal has been made out of a small cut, an injury that he is “not embarrassed” about as he was out enjoying time with friends.

“It was just a good day with my friends, wherever I am in the world if I can spend a few days with my friends I’m going to enjoy it,” he added.

“It’s nothing to be embarrassed about, people made a bigger deal out of it than it was. It was just a little cut but I am not embarrassed, you can’t hide in the world today, not that I’m trying to hide it.”

Lando Norris: It’s hard to go undercover

Being who he is meant Norris’ photographs were splashed across social media with the Briton admitting there are times he wished he was less recognisable but that it goes hand-in-hand with being an F1 driver.

“Someone took a picture, and it blew up into something much bigger than what it needed to be or should have been,” he said. “Nothing to be ashamed of.

“I was recognised everywhere I go, and for every driver, you get recognised quite a bit, especially with Drive to Survive and things like that.

“You have more people in every place who recognise us who are just watching TV and are not specifically racing fans who recognise you.

“It is definitely worse than a few years ago, it’s hard to go undercover.

“Do I wish I was seen less? Yes, but it is part of it and I have nothing to complain of.

“Sometimes when you’re out for dinner or with your family and things like that, I guess you wish you could be noticed less, you kind of always feel like there are some eyes on you.

“But I am sure it’s a lot worse for more people, like Lewis and even more famous. I’m sure a lot of people wish they could be in Formula 1 – so you win some and you lose some, that’s just part of it.”

