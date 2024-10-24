Lando Norris confirmed that he does look at title rival Max Verstappen’s onboards but said he would not be doing his job if he did otherwise.

Drivers like to focus on themselves during a race weekend but are often caught checking data of their rivals for some hidden info that could give them an edge. With Verstappen and Norris in a title battle, it is no surprise then that the McLaren man has one eye on Verstappen’s onbaords.

Norris lost ground to Verstappen in Austin but before the race said he was using every available bit of info to try and best the Dutchman.

“You pay attention to every driver,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “I mean, that’s my job, is to look at onboards and look at data, but it’s got nothing to do with me.

“If Max qualifies first, fifth or 10th, it doesn’t change what I have to do. My job is still to try and win and get the most points I can for myself, whether that includes trying to get a fastest lap, I did that a few times this year and it could be that those few times I have got them can help me in the championship at the end of the year.

“He’s my contender. He’s the guy I need to beat. So when he’s just ahead of me, then I know, just like in Baku, that one position swing, me going one forward and him going one back, can make a big difference in a championship. And you just want that rhythm, you know, you want that rhythm of me gaining points on him and never kind of a hold. And that’s how things have gone the last few weeks. But, no, I just focus on myself, like I said before, and Max finishes wherever he finishes.”

McLaren returned after the autumn break with their rivals much closer and Norris did admit that after the previous race in Singapore, he was eager to get back on track as soon as possible.

“After Singapore, I just wanted to keep going,” the 24-year-old said. “We were in a good rhythm. I think we still are in a good rhythm and have been for quite a while. So a little bit of that. But everyone needs a break.

“And it’s not just for me, but for my whole team, the whole team around me, everyone back in the factory. It’s nice to kind of regroup and put our heads down again. Yeah, a mixture of things. Obviously, getting ready for the next few races and the end of the season, but also getting some time to relax and spending some time with my friends.”

