Lando Norris finally became a Formula 1 race winner at the Miami Grand Prix, but with that first victory in the bag, he does not plan on stopping there.

While long since regarded as one of the most exciting talents on the Formula 1 grid, that maiden win had continued to elude Norris, that was until he unleashed a stellar performance at the Miami Grand Prix to get himself off the mark at last.

Lando Norris warns he is ‘just getting started’

Norris had spent his opening stint stuck behind the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, while out front, Red Bull’s Championship leader Max Verstappen was just about keeping Norris’ McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri at bay.

The race was flipped on its head though when the Safety Car was deployed to cover a crash involving Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant, allowing Norris – who was leading at that stage having gone longer than those ahead on his first stint – to pit and retain the lead.

But, while many believed Verstappen would quickly re-pass Norris and drive on to a fifth win of the season, that did not come to pass, with Norris instead pulling away, controlling proceedings from there and making himself an F1 race winner for the first time.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown changed Norris’ planned flight home after the Miami win, Norris having been set to fly home that day, with the Brit instead celebrating his victory in style and after these “insane couple of days”, Norris is now warning his rivals that he is not prepared to stop at one win.

“Genuinely had the most insane couple days of my life,” Norris posted on social media.

“Still don’t know what to say, but this was a dream since I was a kid.

“I literally haven’t stopped smiling since lap 33.

“The support from all my team, the McLaren papaya fans, other drivers and so so many more, I’ve appreciated every single little bit of it. Love you all.

“And after all of this…we’re just getting started.”

With his victory in Miami, Norris became the first driver to beat Verstappen to the chequered flag at the Miami International Autodrome since F1’s first visit back in 2022.

