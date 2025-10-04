Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko labelled Lando Norris as “incomprehensible” following a late incident with him and Max Verstappen in qualifying.

With Norris having already completed his final flying lap, which was only good enough for fifth, Verstappen was left annoyed after he felt the McLaren driver got in his way.

Helmut Marko reacts to Lando Norris/Max Verstappen incident

Norris was approaching the entry to the pits as Verstappen came round the final corners but the Red Bull man, who looked like the only driver capable of dislodging George Russell from pole, aborted after he came near to the McLaren.

As he drove by, Verstappen waved a hand gesture at Norris before his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase said “you can thank your mate for that.”

Now, Marko suggested the move was “incomprehensible” and that Norris “completely blocked” Verstappen.

“It was very, very close – as we expected,” Marko told Sky Sports. “But Norris’s move was incomprehensible. We were already one and a half tenths up on our previous lap.”

“He completely blocked Max in the final two corners. For Norris, there was nothing to gain, so I just don’t understand it. I hope he simply didn’t look in his mirrors. I can’t imagine it was intentional.”

Verstappen though seemed to suggest that was intentional, saying it will be “remembered” for similar incidents in the future.

“That’s what happens when there’s a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front,” he said.

“So that’s noted. It will be remembered as well.”

Verstappen was then asked who he was referring to and, stood alongside Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, the Dutchman replied: “Not Oscar.”

“So that was a bit of a shame. Otherwise, I think it could have been close for pole. It’s always very exciting here in qualifying.

“Of course, a little bit disappointed to not be first but for us this weekend, so far, it’s been really good.”

Norris meanwhile dismissed the incident and said Red Bull always complained.

“They always complain, they complain about everything. That’s Red Bull.

“I didn’t even know, I was like three seconds ahead.”

