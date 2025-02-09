Lando Norris’ private car collection appears to have a new addition, weeks on from his Ferrari F40 making headlines after a minor crash.

Norris was spotted out and about in a Lamborghini Urus around Monte Carlo, with the McLaren driver adding to what is becoming a very impressive private collection of exotic machinery.

Lando Norris spotted in incredible Lamborghini Urus

Norris may be preparing for the new F1 2025 season, but the British driver is enjoying his off-season winter in Monte Carlo as he was spotted driving his luxury Lamborghini Urus.

A video posted to Instagram profile Monaco_luxurystyle captured the McLaren man climbing into his performance SUV at the Place du Casino in Monaco, where he stopped to sign some autographs for children before driving off.

Bearing the registration number L4-15, Norris has owned the Urus for several months – the plate being a nod to his name and driver number, while 15 is believed to be the car’s unit number.

The Urus boasts 666bhp and accelerates from 0 to 100kph in 3.3 seconds. Its top speed is 305kph, while the cost of the car ranges from around £200,000 to £250,000 in the United Kingdom. Built extensively from carbon fiber, the Lamborghini’s bodywork is thus very strong and rigid.

This may have come in handy for one of Norris’ other cars recently, as his F40 was involved in a relatively minor crash in the hills above Monte Carlo.

Norris, who was not driving the car, had been in the incredible F40 in the weeks leading up to Christmas, but an unknown driver was captured on video losing control of the car out of a corner and damaging the rear bumper.

Due to the rarity of the Ferrari F40, the damage will have proven costly to repair, despite being relatively minor.

Unusually, despite being a top-level Formula 1 driver, Norris has admitted to not being particularly comfortable driving on the roads.

“I hate it, I’m more scared on the road than in a race car,” he said on That Peter Crouch podcast last year.

“I’m fed up [of people wanting to race me].”

Besides his Urus and F40, Norris is believed to own a handful of exotic McLarens, such as a 765LT Spider, a McLaren Senna, and a 570S.

As well as a Shelby Cobra 427 and a Porsche Carrera GT, Norris also has a Lamborghini Miura and a 1972 Fiat 500 Jolly.

