Lando Norris may not have the points that Max Verstappen has, but McLaren have one big advantage in the title fight and that’s “two cars up there performing in every single session”.

Although Norris managed just one podium finish in the first four races of this season when McLaren were behind both Red Bull and Ferrari, he’s managed three in the last three races from China to Imola.

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper

That run includes a maiden Grand Prix win in Miami where McLaren unveiled their upgraded ‘2.0’ MCL38, that followed by a near-miss in Imola where he was only 0.725s behind at the chequered flag.

It has pundits and fans salivating at the thought of a title fight, especially as Red Bull have just one car in the race with Sergio Perez going “missing”, as Dutch pundit Jan Lammers put it.

McLaren almost always have a two-pronged attack, even if Oscar Piastri has yet to feature on the podium this season with three P4 results.

“I think we’re probably the team along with Ferrari where we have two cars up there performing in every single session, in every single race and qualifying,” Norris told media including PlanetF1.com.

“If you look at a lot of the grid, they don’t really have that. You have one guy who has put in a mega lap and has a good race and then the other one not so much.

“One of our strengths is that we’ve always had two cars up there and we can fight well along with Ferrari at the minute.

“So if we keep doing that, then yeah, for sure we can stay in it.”

Norris, though, did go onto downplay the prospect of a title fight given his 60-point deficit to Verstappen.

“I’m what, 60 points behind Max? It’s a long way to go,” said the Briton.

“I am definitely not thinking about it and it is not going to change anything. You concentrate on getting a good result and then things play out for themselves. We have definitely put ourselves in there.

“We have not thought about it [the championship] at all over the last four weeks. We lost of lot over the first couple of weekends, so that’s hurt us, but we are about a third of the way through, so there are plenty of opportunities for us.

“We know we still have some things coming in the future and, if things turn around, then we can easily start to come back at some of the teams.”

