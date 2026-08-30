Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lando Norris being allowed to keep his 2025 title-winning McLaren after signing a new contract, as F1 pundit Otmar Szafnauer makes a U-turn on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari team orders.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Lando Norris ‘gifted’ title-winning McLaren after signing new contract

Lando Norris will be allowed to keep his title-winning 2025 car after signing a new contract with McLaren.

Norris has committed his future to the team until at least the end of the 2030 season, with the deal announced six days after his victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

McLaren has ‘gifted’ Norris his title-winning MCL39 as part of the deal in recognition of his contribution to the team’s recent success.

Read more: Lando Norris gets special McLaren bonus after new contract signed

Otmar Szafnauer U-turn as Ferrari told to impose team orders for Lewis Hamilton

F1 pundit Otmar Szafnauer believes Ferrari should impose team orders to help Lewis Hamilton win the F1 2026 title.

It comes just weeks after the former Alpine and Aston Martin team principal warned against the team favouring the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton was unhappy after losing time behind teammate Charles Leclerc in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Read more: F1 pundit changes tune on Lewis Hamilton Ferrari team orders

Mick Schumacher set to remain in IndyCar for 2027 season

Former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher is set to remain in IndyCar for the 2027 season.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, made the switch to the US series for 2026 after two seasons with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

Schumacher previously drove for Haas across the 2021/22 F1 seasons.

Read more: Mick Schumacher issues new update after IndyCar future declaration

Valtteri Bottas: Graeme Lowdon exit has no immediate impact on Cadillac future

Valtteri Bottas says Graeme Lowdon’s Cadillac exit will have no impact on his immediate future with Cadillac.

Lowdon was replaced by Cadillac during the summer break, with former Alpine/Renault boss Marcin Budkowski taking charge ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Under Lowdon, Cadillac was forced to dismiss rumours earlier this year that Bottas’s seat was under threat.

Read more: Valtteri Bottas grilled on consequences of Cadillac team principal change

Toto Wolff ‘at peace’ with Abu Dhabi 2021 five years on

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he is at “peace” with Lewis Hamilton’s defeat to Max Verstappen at Abu Dhabi 2021.

And he has admitted that the Red Bull driver was the “deserving champion” that season.

Verstappen claimed his maiden title in highly controversial circumstances at the 2021 season finale after overtaking Hamilton on the final lap.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read more: Toto Wolff at ‘peace’ with Abu Dhabi 2021 with Max Verstappen the ‘deserving champion’