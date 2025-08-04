Lando Norris will not engage in mind games or tricks as he battles Oscar Piastri for the F1 World title, as he won’t “take it out” on Oscar Piastri if he loses.

After all, “no one is going to care” in 200 years times.

Last season, Norris had his first taste of a F1 title fight as he closed the gap to Max Verstappen in the second half of the season, bringing it down to 44 points when he won the Brazilian Sprint.

But a day later, it was over bar the shouting as Verstappen broke his 10-race winless streak with a wet-weather performance for the history annals while Norris plummeted from pole to P6.

Verstappen went on to win the title by 63 points.

This season Norris is again in the hunt, but his chances are a lot better than his F1 2024 as he sits just nine points behind Oscar Piastri as F1 heads into its annual summer break.

The team-mates clinched a seventh 1-2 result of the championship for McLaren at the Hungaroring where Norris used a one-stop strategy to gain track position on his team-mate.

Despite Piastri having the better pace in the final laps with his fresher tyres as he ran a two-stopper, Norris was able to hold him off to secure his fifth victory of the season.

With 10 races remaining, the McLaren title fight looks set to go down to the wire.

So far, it’s been a fair fight between the team-mates without a single moment of contention as they adhere to McLaren’s papaya rules as laid out by McLaren CEO Zak Brown: “Race each other respectfully, and give each other enough room and don’t touch each other.”

But there’s more to Norris’ thinking in the title fight than just that, he also wants to win it in what he feels is the right manner.

That means no mind games and no trying to get under his team-mate’s skin.

“I don’t enjoy that,” he told PA. “In 200 years no one is going to care, we’ll all be dead.

“I am trying to have a good time. I still care about it, and that’s why I get upset sometimes and I get disappointed and I get angry at myself. And I think that shows just how much I care about winning and losing.

“But that doesn’t mean I need to take it out on Oscar. I just don’t get into those kind of things.

“Yes, he is the guy I want to beat more than anyone else.

“But if I don’t beat him, then that’s just because he has done a better job. I will do it the way I believe is best for me, and just because one person did it a few years ago, it doesn’t mean you have to do that, too.

“I don’t really care about those things.”

