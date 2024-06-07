Lando Norris makes his mark, literally, as Zak Brown commemorates his Miami win

Zak Brown has added to his tattoo collection with new ink to mark Lando Norris’ Miami Grand Prix victory, and he even trusted his driver with the tattoo gun.

Joining McLaren back in 2016, Brown had to wait a few years before the team under his leadership recorded their first win with Daniel Ricciardo P1 at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

Zak Brown: Yep, I did it again!

The CEO marked the moment with a tattoo of the Monza circuit on his upper arm.

One has now become two after Norris powered to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix, beating Max Verstappen to the chequered flag to claim his maiden Grand Prix victory.

And it seems Brown not only trusts his driver to deliver on the track, but also in the tattoo parlour.

He commemorated Norris’ victory with a new tattoo, this time of the Miami Autodrome, and he even let the Briton do some of the ink.

“Yep, I did it again!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Another tattoo, this time for our win in Miami, and Lando’s first in F1.

“I have to say, it was just as painful as the first time. Thankfully, Lando was there to give me all the encouragement I needed… not!”

While the Miami victory was Norris’ first, Norris is hoping it won’t be his only win of the season.

“I think all weekends at the minute we seem close and impossible to say, can’t say no,” 24-year-old told Sky Sports in the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix.

“I’m never going to say, ‘yeah, this is my weekend.’ But I’m confident enough to say that the last few weekends we’ve proved that we’re close, we’re in a good fight with Red Bull and Ferrari.

“So I’d like to say, yeah, we have a good chance. The team are performing very well, I feel like I am. The whole team is as a collection and that gives us good confidence into every weekend.”

Brown may yet be getting more ink before this championship is over…

