Lando Norris now “knows exactly how to deal” with Max Verstappen after his battles with the Red Bull driver across the F1 2024 season.

That is the claim of McLaren boss Zak Brown, who is certain that Norris will “perform differently” against Verstappen ahead of a potential F1 2025 rematch.

McLaren: Lando Norris ready for Max Verstappen rematch in F1 2025

Norris emerged as Verstappen’s closest challenger this year, collecting four wins in Miami, the Netherlands, Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

Despite helping McLaren lift their first Constructors’ title since 1998, Norris could not stop Verstappen clinching a fourth straight Drivers’ World Championship, ultimately finishing 63 points adrift of his rival.

Verstappen’s aggression in wheel-to-wheel combat came under scrutiny at October’s Mexican Grand Prix, where he was hit with two 10-second penalties in quick succession for separate incidents with Norris.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Norris identified Mexico as a “turning point” in his relationship with Verstappen, revealing it “proved that not everything he does is perfect.”

Norris went on to declare that he has “definitely got what it takes” to be crowned World Champion in the future.

Brown is convinced that his driver will be better for the experience of racing against Verstappen this year, claiming Norris is better equipped to take on the four-time World Champion in F1 2025.

According to Speedweek, he said: “I think Lando has learned how to fight against Max.

‘Because Max has been very open about how he drives. If you try to overtake him on the outside, he won’t let you.

“But Lando gave him a great fight in Mexico and also made sure that there was no clash between the two of them. We were fighting for the Constructors‘ title and we couldn’t afford to be too aggressive.

“So Lando did the right thing and I think he knows exactly how to deal with Max on the track.

“I am convinced that he will perform differently next year.”

Brown’s comments come after Verstappen offered a rare insight into his philosophy in racing situations, confessing that he is prepared to “cross the line” in his pursuit of the “maximum result.”

He told Viaplay: “I will always get the maximum out of it. Sometimes you have to cross a line and I’ll do that.

“I will do everything to get the maximum result out of it for a championship.

“And, of course, yes, sometimes you have to be on the limit, over the limit.

“You have to calculate all that, and not everyone understands that. Not everyone has that mentality.”

Aside from his retirement at the third race in Australia, Verstappen suffered his biggest points loss of the season to Norris in Mexico, where he could only manage sixth as the McLaren driver finished second to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

However, Verstappen argued that he actually gained points against Norris in Mexico by forcing him off the circuit and causing him to lose position, effectively denying him victory.

Norris ultimately fell 4.7 seconds short of Sainz in Mexico before Verstappen took a giant step towards the title by winning from 17th on the grid in Brazil a week later.

Asked if he felt any regret about his tactics in Mexico, Verstappen replied: “No. That race? Not at all. No.

“I think I actually won points there.”

