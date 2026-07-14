The FIA has confirmed there will be a straight-line activation zone on the approach to Eau Rouge, while Max Verstappen to McLaren remains the hot rumour of the week.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Straight-line mode activated!

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The FIA has confirmed that straight-line mode will be available on the approach to Eau Rouge at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

A total of five SLM zones will be in place at Spa, the most since the opening round of the F1 2026 season in Australia.

Crucially, however, active aero will not be allowed through Eau Rouge/Raidillon itself.

Read next: FIA makes key Spa decision ahead of Belgian Grand Prix

Helmut Marko grilled on THAT photograph

Former Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has refused to reveal what was discussed in a private meeting with Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen following the British Grand Prix.

The meet-up took place just days after PlanetF1.com reported that Verstappen is in advanced talks to leave Red Bull for McLaren for the F1 2027 season.

De Telegraaf reporter Erik van Haren posted a photograph of Marko, Verstappen Sr and Vermeulen meeting in Amsterdam in the wake of a wretched British Grand Prix for Red Bull.

“My visit was private, if that’s what you want to ask,” he told GPBlog.

Read next: Helmut Marko grilled over private Jos Verstappen meeting as image surfaces

Sergio Perez can’t say he was lied to

Sergio Perez has revealed that former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner bluntly informed him when he joined the team that they only ran a second car “because they have to”.

Simply put, “everything” about Red Bull was for Max Verstappen.

And that’s how it remained throughout his four years as a Red Bull driver

Read next: Sergio Perez reveals Christian Horner’s blunt Red Bull warning: ‘Everything is for Max’

McLaren told to ‘grow up’ and design its own engine

Guenther Steiner has told McLaren that it is time to be a “grown-up” and build its own Formula 1 engine, rather than point a finger at its engine supplier when things don’t go to plan.

Both the McLaren and Mercedes receive their power units from Mercedes High-Performance Powertrains [HPP].

But while Mercedes has won seven of nine Grands Prix to lead both championships, McLaren has yet to secure a single Grand Prix victory.

And the team has highlighted the difference between McLaren’s and Mercedes’ understanding of the new power unit.

But if McLaren wants the understanding and inside knowledge of a works team, Steiner says it needs to be a “grown-up” and become a works team.

Read next: McLaren told to ‘grow up’ and build its own F1 engine after Mercedes complaints

Max to McLaren? Lando Norris has no issue with that

Lando Norris is convinced that he has the ability to “beat any driver” amid rumours that Max Verstappen could join McLaren from Red Bull for the F1 2027 season.

And the reigning world champion believes he is a more complete driver now than during his title-winning campaign in 2025.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media: “I’m certainly a little bit more of a complete driver. I’m able to adapt more to different situations and driving styles and characteristics that the car needs to be driven in.

“I think we have to just word it carefully [but] I do believe I can beat any driver.”

Read next: Lando Norris responds to Max Verstappen threat as McLaren rumours ignite

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