“Direct”, yet “respectful” exchanges allegedly took place between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in Mexico as the F1 racing guidelines were discussed.

The FIA’s rules on wheel-to-wheel combat in F1 came under the microscope after the battles between title protagonists Verstappen and Norris at the US GP, the first occurring at Turn 1 as Verstappen sent it down the inside as both drivers went wide, and again at Turn 12 as Norris went around the outside with neither driver making the corner.

‘Direct exchanges’ between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris on F1 racing rules

Norris was given a five-second penalty for that latter exchange, adjudged to have left the track and gained an advantage as he re-joined ahead of Verstappen, a penalty which ultimately demoted him to P4 and allowed Verstappen to extend his Drivers’ Championship lead to 57 points.

Verstappen’s US GP tactics have proven a hot topic for debate among the drivers at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, and as reported by Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater, this made for a “lively” affair as the drivers’ meeting took place.

Governing body the FIA are set to present drivers with updated wording to the regulations in response to the events of Austin.

“It was a lively drivers’ meeting in Mexico City overnight and there were direct exchanges between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen about defending and overtaking,” said Slater, “but I’ve been told they were “calm” and “respectful”.

“The rules of engagement and how to make them better dominated discussions. The majority view among the drivers was standards have to be improved and what is already an ongoing evaluation needs to be stepped up.

“The meeting kicked off with the drivers asking the FIA how stewards make decisions in cases like the Verstappen and Norris clash. They wanted to better understand the process.

“Interestingly, while delivering that explanation the FIA admitted it would draft some updated wordings to the racing guidelines and send that back to the drivers for review.

“Some saw this as a kind of admission of guilt and that the current guidelines have allowed the exploitation of loopholes. The majority thought it was positive that the FIA was able to look critically at itself and implement change.

“Another point of discussion was whether the stewards are actually using all of the rules available to them in cases like the Norris-Verstappen flashpoint. Some pointed out that the rule about forcing another driver off track could still apply in such cases.

“That even as the guidelines exist now forcing another driver off track should not be permitted. In other words, there is a clear and provable distinction between holding the corner in an acceptable way and approaching a corner with the main intent to run another driver off.

“Ultimately, there is an understanding that the rules will never be perfect. The appetite is to tighten wordings and try to define the guidelines better.

“The FIA’s position on driver guidelines is that they were requested by the drivers, devised by the governing body in consultation with them and ultimately signed off by the GPDA, the drivers association. They are committed to evolving them and they have undergone several updates over the past few seasons.”

McLaren had appealed the stewards’ verdict to give Norris a five-second penalty, but their right to review was rejected by the FIA.

