McLaren’s Lando Norris believes Max Verstappen will remain in F1 for “longer than people say” despite the Red Bull driver raising doubts over his future.

And he says Verstappen has “earned the right to go and do whatever he wants” after cementing his place among the greatest drivers in the sport’s history.

Lando Norris: Max Verstappen exit would be ‘a shame’

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Verstappen has made no secret of his dislike of the new F1 2026 rules, which he memorably dubbed “anti-racing” during pre-season testing in February.

The 28-year-old hinted at last month’s Japanese Grand Prix that his unhappiness with the regulations could force him to consider his future in the sport.

Verstappen, who is officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, has been open about his desire to try other forms of motorsport.

The Dutchman competed at the Nordschleife last weekend ahead of his debut in the Nurburgring 24 Hours next month.

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Norris ended Verstappen’s four-year reign as world champion by securing his first F1 title in 2025, pipping the Red Bull man by just two points.

And the McLaren driver says it would be “a shame for the sport” if Verstappen chooses to walk away.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Max has earned the right to go and do whatever he wants. He’s won four world championships.

“And he’s always been that guy. It’s not just now [that he’s speaking up].

“He’s always been very open to say what he thinks.

”Whether you agree or not or whether you should say it or shouldn’t, he’s himself and I think that’s a very good way to live your life.

“It will be a shame for the sport. It will be a miss for the sport if that does happen because he probably is one of the best drivers you’ll see in Formula 1 ever.

“I think it’ll be a shame for us, because I think as much as he makes our lives incredibly tough at times, he’s always good fun to race against and it’s always cool to race against someone that’s won four championships.

“You always feel like you want to race against the best in the world and he certainly is one of them, so it would be a loss for the sport.

“But to be honest, I also enjoyed watching all the GTs at the weekend and if it gives me something to go watch and watch him in other categories, that’s also a good thing for me!”

Norris has also aired his dissatisfaction with the F1 2026 rules, commenting in Japan that it “hurts your soul” when the new cars enter super clipping mode and lose speed on the straights.

The 26-year-old says the current cars are a poor alternative to the ground-effect cars of 2022-25 and the extreme-downforce machines in which he spent the first few years of his F1 career.

He explained: “It [Verstappen leaving] will be a shame, but he’s also driven some of the best cars that you see.

“I think it’s relative for people, because when you see the new guys who have come in and this is their first year in Formula 1, they’re like: ‘These cars are sick!’

“[But] for the guys who have driven last year’s cars and some of the previous ones, of course we have something to compare against.

“It’s all kind of relative for everyone, but hopefully things get better.

“I also saw that he said he wants to win a fifth world championship at the minute, so I’m sure he’ll stay longer than people say.”

Norris’s comments come after his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri said it would not be “a great look” for F1 if a driver of Verstappen’s stature opts to walk away.

Piastri told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “It would be a shame if that does end up happening.

“Clearly, the Red Bull doesn’t look like the most competitive car at the moment, but I think the regulations are… they’re obviously being worked on, but they’ve needed quite a lot of work and they’re certainly more complex.

“I think it would be a shame for the sport to lose Max, especially at this point in his career as well.

“I think it would be a big loss for the sport as a whole.

“I think for us, as drivers, we want to race against the best and try and prove ourselves against the best.

“I think Max has shown his calibre in the last 10 years and I think, especially the last five or six, he’s been the benchmark.

“So I think for everyone it would be a pretty big shame and obviously not a great look.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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