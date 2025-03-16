Both Lando Norris and Max Verstappen issued very blunt responses to the suggestion of concerns over safety vehicles and marshals on the track during an Australian GP Safety Car period.

That is because, according to Verstappen, “you’re really stupid” if you crash into one of those vehicles, while Norris thinks “you shouldn’t be in F1” if you could suffer such an accident.

Aus GP safety concerns justified? Norris and Verstappen think not

Such comments after a treacherous, rain-impacted Australian Grand Prix quickly create flashbacks to the deeply upsetting Jules Bianchi crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, when he crashed into a recovery vehicle, later succumbing to his injuries.

After a dry opening two days in Melbourne, cooler conditions, wind and rain arrived for Grand Prix Sunday, with various drivers spinning off. The fact that the list included two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso and last year’s Australian GP winner Carlos Sainz, highlighted just how tricky it was out there.

But, with space limited for recovery vehicles to be positioned behind the barriers at Albert Park, there were some questions asked when the Grand Prix continued behind the Safety Car despite marshals and the vehicles being on the track, especially when it came to retrieving Alonso’s stricken Aston Martin.

At one stage, as the Safety Car cut the Turn 11/12 chicane, race leader and eventual winner Norris would drive alongside a recovery truck.

The potential safety concerns were therefore brought up when race winner Norris – joined by P2 finisher Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell in P3 – headed to the post-race press conference.

Both Norris and Verstappen were very blunt in their assessment.

“I was comfortable,” Norris began when asked if he had any concerns about those safety vehicles and marshals being on the track.

At that stage, Verstappen added: “Yeah, I think it was all fine.

“I mean, if you crash into that, behind the Safety Car, then you’re really stupid.”

Norris followed with: “You shouldn’t be in Formula 1.”

Finally, Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director Russell was also perfectly happy with the situation.

“Yeah, I think it was all fine,” he confirmed.

The comments from Norris and Verstappen came despite Sainz having suffered his crash behind the Safety Car, as he lost control of his Williams through the final corner.

