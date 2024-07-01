Suffering punctures when they collided on lap 64 of the Austrian GP, Lando Norris told McLaren his car was “f**ked” while Max Verstappen bemoaned his “ridiculous” 10-second penalty.

After a somewhat pedestrian first half to the Austrian Grand Prix, at least for the top three, the battle ignited on lap 54 when Norris was able to close in on Verstappen’s rear wing.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris clashed at the Austrian GP

Benefitting from a slow pit stop for the Dutchman, after which Verstappen locked up at Turn 4, Norris used his fresh medium tyres to catch Verstappen who was running slightly used rubber.

He made several attempts to overtake before their disastrous lap 64 coming together when, trying to pass around of Turn 3, Verstappen turned left and the two collided.

Both cars suffered rear tyre punctures with Norris crawling into the pits to retire his car while Verstappen pitted for fresh tyres before rejoining the race in fifth place.

He held that position through to the chequered flag, even P5 in the classification after a 10-second penalty for causing the collision.

As for the winner, it was George Russell, who had run a lonely P3 for much of the Grand Prix, who benefitted from their crash to record his second-ever F1 victory.

Team radio for the final two laps clearly showed that tempers were raising with the two having previously accused the other of moving under braking, Norris saying that of Verstappen, or divebombing, as Verstappen said of Norris’ actions.

Lap 63…

Red Bull: Gap 0.6.

Norris: He has to give the position back. I was ahead at the apex.

Norris: He went off the track.

Verstappen: Off again.

Red Bull: It’s not clever is it?

Verstappen: He just divebombed, that’s now how you overtake.

Lap 64…

Verstappen: Nice. Oh my God.

Norris: The car is fucked.

McLaren: It’s just a puncture, box this lap, box this lap.

Red Bull: Box Max. Box. You’ve got a rear left puncture.

Verstappen penalty…

Red Bull: Max, a heads up. You were given a 10-second penalty for that incident with Lando, in case you are quizzed about that.

Verstappen: Of course. Yeah, sure. That’s just ridiculous. He could just send it left or right, what does he want me to do?

Verstappen stood by his criticism of the penalty when he spoke with the media including PlanetF1.com after the race.

“We’ll look back at it but 10 seconds seemed a bit severe for me at that point because it didn’t feel like it was like any anything kind of aggressive going on in that move,” he said.

