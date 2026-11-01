Lando Norris rejects McLaren ‘failure’ verdict with ‘very good year’ claim

Lando Norris has asserted that it would be wrong to characterise McLaren’s season as a failure, claiming it is a “huge achievement” that the team has even won races in 2026.

This time 12 months ago, McLaren had already wrapped up a second consecutive Constructors’ title, but with five rounds to go in the current campaign, the reigning champions lie third in the standings, a mammoth 252 points behind leaders Mercedes.

Lando Norris reflects on failed McLaren title defence

The Woking-based squad endured a stuttering beginning to the season as it struggled to get to grips with Formula 1’s brand-new 2026 cars, with unreliability, in particular, providing an additional hindrance to the team’s endeavour to understand the MCL40.

But while a breakthrough looked to have been made when a comprehensive upgrade package helped Norris take back-to-back victories in Hungary and the Netherlands, McLaren’s competitiveness relative to the competition has declined in recent rounds, culminating in the team being on a four-race run without a podium.

However, Norris, who is no longer in the running to retain his crown, has quashed the notion that McLaren has underachieved, citing that the time and resources the team had to invest in last season’s car to ensure it sealed both championships compromised its preparations for 2026.

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“I certainly wouldn’t put this year at all in the direction of saying it’s a failure,” Norris said.

“I think that’s completely the wrong mindset to have, especially when we had to work so much on last year’s [car] to win a World Championship.

“We knew we were going to pay the price, especially when you got a bigger regulation change than ever [before] in Formula 1.

“So when you want to be able to drop everything and spend more time on something, [it] was [at] a time [when] we couldn’t do that because we had a Constructors and Drivers’ Championship to win. So I’m more than happy that, obviously, that the sacrifice we took was, in a way, this year.”

Norris, though, did concede that McLaren’s mid-season resurgence, which also included a pole position in Madrid, has made it harder to stomach the recent setback.

“I think what’s made it tougher is, of course, it’s never a nice feeling when you start off the season in not the best way, and the first race was very tough as a customer team to Mercedes,” he continued.

“That obviously made things much tougher. So even if we had the same car, they would have beaten us.

“So you’ve got all these little things that add up to make it a tougher season than ideal.

“I think what made it tough was the fact we won races this season, which already I thought was a huge achievement in itself to go from where we were at the beginning of the season to winning two races.

“I see that as a pretty huge success from where we were.

“And what’s hurt is the fact we kind of drifted away from that, and more just other teams have brought big upgrades and improved in better ways than what we have over the last couple months.

“So first of all, I would put this season nowhere near in the bracket of a failure. I think to achieve success this year against the competition we have with the situation we’re in last year, I think it’s almost impossible to dream of another championship defence, which sucks to say, but it’s the reality of things.

“What is a success this year is some of the results that we’ve had, but also understanding this year’s car for, say, a title defence next season.

“We, as a team, are at least thinking a bit more that way, and I think it’s a much more realistic way to think of it because when you’re against the best in the world.

“To go from the lack of preparation we had last year into this year because of the situation we’re in, I think we’ve done a very good job to get to the position we’re in.”

Despite McLaren’s regression, Norris expressed that he has been content with his individual campaign, having amassed 67 points more than team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Asked whether he cares where he ends up in the Drivers’ Championship, Norris, who sits in sixth place, 31 points behind George Russell in second, replied: “No, I mean, if I look at the championship now, in five years’ time, it’s nothing to be proud about in terms of position.

“I don’t really care unless I’m fighting for a World Championship.

“The only thing that makes you proud is how you just achieved every race, if you feel like you’ve achieved the maximum you can.

“I feel like my two wins I had this season, the race in Spain (where Norris placed third), I feel like I’ve had a very, very good season.

“Just in Formula 1, too many things are judged off simply results in the end of the day, which is just sport, and that’s Formula 1, and it’s how it’s always been.

“But in many ways, I feel like I’ve done a very good year, but just results don’t always show it, sadly. So you can do nothing but just keep working hard and try to go again next year.”

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