McLaren has announced that reigning F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli will drive Lando Norris’s car in FP1 at this weekend’s Barcelona Grand Prix.

Fornaroli followed in the footsteps of seven current F1 drivers – including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Oscar Piastri – by winning the prestigious F2 (formerly GP2) title in 2025.

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However, the Italian was unable to find a place on the Formula 1 grid for the F1 2026 season, joining McLaren’s junior scheme at the end of last year.

The 21-year-old was promoted to the role of reserve driver earlier this year, sharing the position with McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward.

Fornaroli has carried out an extensive testing program over recent months, carrying out a number of TPC [Testing of Previous Car] outings with McLaren’s 2023 car at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Silverstone and the Circuit of The Americas.

The youngster has also supported the team’s efforts both trackside and in the simulator.

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McLaren has confirmed that Fornaroli will make his first FP1 appearance in Barcelona this weekend, taking to the wheel of the MCL40 of reigning world champion Norris.

Fornaroli will run the number 67 on his car during his F1 practice debut.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com by McLaren on Tuesday, Fornaroli said: “I’m looking forward to getting to drive the MCL40 this weekend in Spain for Free Practice 1.

“It’s a great opportunity to support the team with their preparations and work through the planned Friday programme.

“It’s also a very special milestone for me personally as it will be my first official Formula 1 session.

“It’s something I’ve worked towards for a long time and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to take this next step with McLaren Racing.

“The experience I’ve gained so far this year through the multiple Testing of Previous Cars events I’ve successfully completed has been so valuable for my development and overall learning of driving a Formula 1 car.

“Thank you to Zak, Andrea and Alessandro for their continued support and I can’t wait to get in the car on Friday.”

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com last month, Fornaroli’s team boss for his title-winning F2 season, James Robinson of Invicta Racing, backed the Italian to find a place on the F1 2027 grid.

Asked if Fornaroli deserves a chance in F1, Robinson said: “Unquestionably so.

“Who are the guys who have won Formula 2 as a rookie? They are Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Gabriel Bortoleto and Leonardo Fornaroli.

“They are all exceptional drivers. Leo is the anomaly, that he’s not in Formula 1 right now.

“But of course, Oscar also had to sit on the sidelines for a year after he won the F2 championship and I’d be very disappointed if Leo wasn’t in a Formula 1 seat for next year.

“Just look at the roll of honour there of drivers who have won F2 in their rookie season.

“Those are the greatest drivers of their generation, if you think of Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, and of course, Gabi as well, albeit still very much in the early stages of his F1 career.

“I’m very much hoping, expectantly, that he’ll be in an F1 seat next year.”

He added: “I don’t see what more evidence people need to see that Leonardo Fornaroli is a real hidden gem.

“I think ‘hidden gem’ is the right word, because he wasn’t affiliated with an F1 team at all until the end of last year.

“Gabi was at least with McLaren after his F3 championship.

“Really, it does surprise me, but I certainly won’t be surprised if we see him in F1 next season.”

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