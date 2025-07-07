Lando Norris celebrates home GP victory with ‘where it all started’ memory

Lando Norris has fulfilled a childhood dream by taking victory at his home race, the British Grand Prix.

But for all of the celebrations, Norris is still holding himself accountable in chasing the consistency he needs to keep whittling away at the championship.

Winning the British Grand Prix was, for Lando Norris, as good as it gets — aside from, of course, winning the World Championship.

The Briton qualified third for the 2025 event at Silverstone Circuit, knowing he’d have his work cut out for him with team-mate Oscar Piastri and polesitter Max Verstappen lining up ahead of him.

With the changeable weather chucking down rain shortly after the start of the race, Norris was able to do battle with Verstappen, whose lower-downforce set-up for the weekend came back to haunt him when the weather hit. Norris was able to pass Verstappen on Lap 11, only for a slow pit stop to drop him back behind the reigning champion.

The tides of the race turned when a Safety Car period ended as the pack began Lap 22. Ahead of the restart, Oscar Piastri slowed dramatically when the lights of the Safety Car went out, which caused second-placed Verstappen to take evasive action.

As the Australian accelerated to take the restart, Verstappen lost control and spun before rejoining the track down in 10th place, thus promoting Norris to second.

Shortly after, Piastri was handed a 10-second time penalty for the Safety Car restart procedure infringement. As a result, Norris inherited the lead when Piastri pitted, and the British racer carried that lead all the way home to victory — and to the culmination of a childhood dream.

Asked to describe his emotions in the post-race press conference, Norris said, “Where do I even start?

“Eventful race,” he concluded. “It means a huge amount; in the end of the day, being on top in your home race is very, very special.”

To truly contextualise how much it meant to him, Norris launched into one of his fondest childhood memories about Silverstone.

“This is where it all started for me, was watching on TV all those many years ago: Lewis [Hamilton], Jenson [Button], Fernando [Alonso],” Norris reminisced.

“I think it was that extremely wet race here, 2007 or 2008. That’s when I really started watching Formula 1. And I think Lewis won.

“I got that picture of him going round and seeing all the fans standing up, that picture of what an atmosphere in Silverstone is like.

“I dreamed of that for many, many years, and today I got to relive that feeling myself, and see it through my own eyes. Pretty amazing; pretty special.

“A lot of people — my friends and family, my brother, my sisters, my mum, my dad, my dad’s parents; every person I kind of could have here is here. More special than than ever, 100 per cent, and tough race to do it in as well.”

While Norris fell behind team-mate Piastri in the championship standings after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he’s remained within striking distance thanks to wins at major events like Silverstone and, in May, the Monaco Grand Prix.

But Norris hesitated to credit his victories as being a “purple streak” — and he’s not letting it sidetrack him from focusing on performing in the future.

“You can always class it as momentum or whatever, but I don’t know. It’s whatever you want to believe in the end of the day,” he said.

“I think it’s still just one race at a time.

“Obviously had a good race last weekend, and we had a good battle.

“I was looking forward to another good battle. I give my my credits to Oscar at the same time because he drove an extremely good race.

“They’re two wins, but they’ve not come easy in any means. We’ve had good fights, and they’re pretty strenuous, exhausting weekends, because, you know, you’re fighting for hundredths and thousandths, and you’re fighting for perfection every session, and I’m against some pretty good drivers, you know?

“So it takes a lot out of you, especially in a race like today. So I’ve had two good weekends, and of course, I would love to continue that momentum, but it still requires more consistency.

“Two weekends doesn’t mean anything otherwise, and I just need to keep it up and keep working hard.”

While Norris said he didn’t cry after snagging the win — “I think when I get emotional, I don’t cry; I smile and it’s pure, it’s pure happiness, it’s pure enjoyment of the moment that you’re in” — he went on to share more about his mindset heading into the race.

“You know, having a grandstand here, and even before the race, just thinking like, you know, someone’s got to win today; I probably have a better chance than most. There’s no reason why it can’t be me,” Norris began.

“I find it at times hard to picture and be too positive prior to races and ever say, you know, ‘today is going to be my day.’ But I was actually surprisingly hopeful this morning that today I could do well and and that I had the pace, and I had the pace when I needed it.

“I’ve joined a long list of pretty incredible winners who have won here in the past. Most of them are Lewis, but to join him and, from a British side, to continue the reign of the British here is, is pretty amazing.

“And just for the fans, you know; the last two laps, looking up at the fans and seeing them on their feet and cheering. These are moments that none of you guys get to get to witness. This is something that I and very few others — especially from Brits — get to witness. It’s a very selfish moment, but it’s one of the most special, the most incredible, because it’s such a rare thing that someone gets to feel and to see and to witness.

“For me, the best win. Maybe not the the best way to win; I’m not gonna say it’s my best fought win. That’s not true.

“But in terms of what it means to win here at home, the want, the desire to do it in front of my own grandstand, my family, my friends. McLaren, His Royal Highness — to win just in front of all of them and and for us to have a one-two, make amends for last year, makes it all even more special. Very memorable.”

Lando Norris remains second in the World Championship standings, but the gap to leader Piastri has shrunk to just eight points.

