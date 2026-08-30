Lando Norris will be allowed to keep his title-winning 2025 car after signing a new McLaren contract, the team has confirmed.

The team says the gift will act as a ‘lasting reminder of his contribution’ to McLaren.

Lando Norris to keep title-winning McLaren MCL39

McLaren announced on Saturday that Norris has signed a contract extension with the team, keeping him at the Woking-based team until at least the end of the 2030 season.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, McLaren confirmed that Norris’s new deal contains an option to extend beyond 2030.

Norris’s new contract has seen him become the third driver on the 2026 grid to commit to his current team into the next decade, following in the footsteps of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Norris became the 11th British world champion in F1 history in 2025 and McLaren’s first since Lewis Hamilton in 2008, with the team also winning a second consecutive constructors’ title last season.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri: McLaren head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying records between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

In recognition of Norris’s impact on the team’s recent success, McLaren has announced that he will be allowed to keep one of his 2025 chassis.

McLaren said: “In addition to confirming his future with McLaren for the next four years at least, Lando will be gifted an MCL39, which he raced during his 2025 world championship winning season.

“This gift serves as a lasting reminder of his contribution to the team, in particular his part in securing the team’s second consecutive constructors’ title in 2025, while also becoming the team’s first Formula 1 Drivers’ World Champion since 2008.”

Norris’s new deal was announced less than a week after he claimed a second consecutive victory at the Dutch Grand Prix, following on from his first win of the 2026 season in Hungary prior to the summer break.

The reigning world champion currently occupies fourth in the standings, trailing championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 83 points with a maximum of 11 races remaining.

Norris said of his new contract: “McLaren is my home and I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030.

“When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships.

“We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it.

“I can’t wait to get back in the car in Monza and I’m very excited about what the future holds for us, both over the rest of this season and in the coming years.”

Andrea Stella, the McLaren team principal, added: “Lando has been an integral part of McLaren’s journey and success over the last nine years, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with him through to at least 2030.

“He is an exceptional driver, someone who combines outstanding natural speed with maturity, consistency and a strong commitment to McLaren, but above all, he is a special human being who is valued by everyone in the team.

“Since joining McLaren as part of our junior programme, he has grown with us and played a central role in bringing the team back to the front of Formula 1.

“This extension gives us important continuity and reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking together.

“With him and Oscar [Piastri], we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula 1.”

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