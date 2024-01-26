Lando Norris has followed in Charles Leclerc’s footsteps by signing a new deal, keeping him at McLaren for the foreseeable future.

With his previous deal ending after the 2025 season, Norris was beginning to become the hottest property on the F1 grid with Red Bull particularly rumoured to be interested in signing him.

But with a revitalised McLaren, Norris has kept faith with the team he has spent his whole career at and has signed a multi-year deal.

Lando Norris commits future to McLaren with ‘extended multi-year’ deal

Norris has been with McLaren since the 2019 season but it was in 2023 when both he and the team took a step up.

With the fourth most podiums of any driver on the grid and a total of 205 points, the most in his career, it was a breakthrough season for the 24-year-old.

Like Ferrari, McLaren have kept it vague in regard to exactly how long the new deal is but it is expected to keep him in Woking for the foreseeable future, the team confirming that “McLaren’s Formula 1 team line-up of Lando and Oscar [Piastri] is confirmed until at least the end of 2026”, with that year being the known end of Piastri’s current deal.

Norris said: “It’s a great feeling to be staying in papaya. I’ve grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me. The journey so far has been exciting, we’ve had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid.

“The work Zak, Andrea and the whole team have put in over the last year has been incredible and I’m confident in challenging for wins with McLaren. I’m excited to create more amazing memories and continue working hard with everyone at MTC for the next few years.”

CEO Zak Brown said: “I’m delighted that we’re continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come. It’s been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid.

“Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I’m looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024 calendar: Car launch dates, pre-season testing, TV schedule

F1 2024 cars: What name has each team given their chassis for the 2024 season?

Team principal Andrea Stella said: “I’m pleased to confirm the extension of our partnership with Lando on a multi-year contract beyond 2025. This reflects the commitment and confidence we have together, with our shared ambition to ultimately win championships again in the future.

“Lando has grown as a driver and a person since initially joining McLaren in 2017. He impressed last season, playing an important role in our progress throughout the year, securing seven podiums with many fantastic drives.

“Alongside Oscar, our exciting driver pairing will play an instrumental part in our objective to move towards the front of the grid. They have impressed in their first season together and I’m looing forward to continuing the hard work with them both on this exciting journey.”

Read next: Four reasons why McLaren look best placed to bring fight to Red Bull