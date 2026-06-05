The FIA has launched an investigation over an ‘alleged technical infringement’ with Lando Norris’s McLaren MCL40 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

It comes after Norris, the reigning world champion, stopped on track during FP2 in Monte Carlo.

Lando Norris and McLaren at centre of FIA investigation after FP2 stoppage

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Norris’s car came to a halt at the Nouvelle chicane during Friday’s second free practice session in Monaco, with the session put under virtual safety car conditions.

Marshals appeared to have trouble clearing Norris’s car, with the incident catching the attemtion of the FIA’s Formula 1 Technical Delegate Manuel Leal.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri: McLaren head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

A note by Leal read: “When car 01 stopped on the track during FP2, the marshals pressed the CDS button.

“But it turned out that the CDS was not working as required by the Formula 1 Regulations, Article C9.3.

“I am referring this matter to the Stewards for their consideration.”

Norris and a McLaren team representative are required to visit the stewards at 1900 local time in Monaco on Friday over an alleged breach of Article C9.3 of the regulations.

It marks the second time Norris has been called to the stewards so far this weekend.

Speaking before the investigation was launched, McLaren chief technical officer Rob Marshall admitted the team was yet to determine the cause of Norris’s stoppage.

Marshall said: “The car shut down. We don’t know why, an electrical fault of some kind.

“We don’t know what the root cause is, but we do know that it stopped the car and that was that.”

Norris’s teammate Oscar Piastri was classified seventh in FP2, trailing the pace-setting Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton by a second.

Norris was summoned to the stewards on Friday morning after arriving late to Thursday’s FIA press conference along with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

McLaren and Ferrari were handed suspended fines of €5,000 for the breaches.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Ferrari and Audi raise concerns as F1 2027 engine talks reach critical stage