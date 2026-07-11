Zak Brown says it was “awesome” to see the McLaren MCL-HY car make its first public appearance with Lando Norris at the wheel at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

McLaren is preparing for its first season in the hypercar category of the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

Lando Norris drives McLaren MCL-HY for first time at Goodwood

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The team’s WEC entry will see McLaren compete at all three races – the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hours – that make up the so-called Triple Crown of Motorsport from next season.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, McLaren – which has signed experienced endurance racers Mikkel Jensen and Laurens Vanthoor for its 2027 WEC assault – carried out its first test with the MCL-HY in May.

The car has made its public debut at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, with reigning F1 world champion Norris carrying out the run (below).

Reacting to the MCL-HY’s first public outing, Brown wrote on social media: “Awesome to see the McLaren MCL-HY make its public debut ahead of our WEC entry in 2027.

“What better way to introduce our challenger to the world than a run up the hill at Goodwood with the reigning F1 world champion behind the wheel!”

PlanetF1.com reported this week that McLaren is in advanced talks with Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and four-time world champion, over a move for the F1 2027 season.

Verstappen has voiced his desire to sample other categories of motorsport – including Le Mans – having participated in the Nürburgring 24 Hours earlier this year.

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Asked at last weekend’s British Grand Prix if McLaren’s imminent WEC entry could make the team attractive to F1 drivers keen to try their hand in other series, Brown played down the potential appeal.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets of McLaren’s WEC programme: “I think the impact it has is for our fans. It’s quite exciting to be racing in the Triple Crown.

“It’s exciting for our sponsor partners, gives them the opportunity to dial in and out of Formula 1 – or you want a little bit more America, you can join our IndyCar team.

“Sports cars get closer to our automotive business, so I think it’s really more a benefit for the fans and the partners than it is the Formula 1 team per se.

“That being said, we have partners in IndyCar that have come across and sponsored us in Formula 1, so Formula 1 will see the benefit in that sense.

“But technically they’re two totally separate racing teams and disciplines, so there’s no benefit there.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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