Lando Norris has seen the online chatter about his new McLaren deal, but insists his salary still does not challenge that of Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen.

Norris has “two opinions” on that, but will continue to work towards one day earning what the internet claims he does. Norris has extended his McLaren deal until at least the end of 2030.

Lando Norris rejects McLaren salary online figures

Fresh off securing back-to-back victories in Budapest and Zandvoort, Norris, the reigning world champion, has put pen to paper on an extended McLaren deal.

While the initial contract runs until the end of 2030, a multi-year option exists for thereafter.

Of course, when a Formula 1 driver signs a new contract, it sparks great intrigue over the finances involved.

A salary of £30 million per year for Norris with his new McLaren contract is doing the rounds widely online.

Norris laughed off such numbers, while he still has some way to go before threatening the likes of Hamilton and Verstappen, the highest earners in Formula 1.

Hamilton is thought to have the highest base salary on the F1 grid at a reported $70m [£52m].

Verstappen, like Norris, also recently signed a bumper contract extension at Red Bull.

“I mean, I feel I should earn as much as them, but it is certainly not close to the figures that I’ve been seeing online, sadly!” Norris, as per The Telegraph, said of his new McLaren deal, in reference to the earnings of Hamilton and Verstappen.

“Of course, it is a bit more [than the last contract], as it is with any job when you kind of extend. But it’s certainly not close to the level of Lewis or Max.

“Which, in a way, it shouldn’t be, because I’ve not achieved as much as what they’ve achieved in their careers. But in another way, I believe it should be, because I believe I can fight against them whenever I need to, and I can do a better job whenever I need to. So yeah, I guess I have two opinions on it.

“I’m working on it. I don’t know when my next extension or renewal will be, but hopefully I can try and match [them] one day. But no, I dream of seeing those figures that I’ve seen online.”

More on Lando Norris from PlanetF1.com

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Norris has reduced his deficit to Drivers’ Championship leader Kimi Antonelli to 83 points, following his Hungarian and Dutch GP wins.

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