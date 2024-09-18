Lando Norris message to Oscar Piastri with ‘papaya rules’ clarified after support role

Lando Norris has insisted that Oscar Piastri does not “owe me one” despite playing a role in his McLaren team-mate’s victory at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

And he confirmed that his contribution in holding up Sergio Perez in Baku did not fall under McLaren‘s so-called ‘papaya rules’ system.

Lando Norris: Oscar Piastri Baku favour ‘not McLaren papaya rules’

Piastri collected his second career victory in Azerbaijan, withstanding pressure from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to add to his Hungarian Grand Prix success in July.

The Australian’s latest win came after Norris’s own hopes were damaged in qualifying on Saturday, when he was knocked out in Q1.

Norris recovered to finish fourth, one place ahead of F1 2024 title rival Max Verstappen, after slowing down the Red Bull driver’s team-mate Sergio Perez as the pit stops unfolded. Norris’s efforts prevented Perez from undercutting Piastri, who proceeded to overtake Leclerc for the lead of the race.

Speaking to DAZN Spain after the race, Norris insisted that he does not expect Piastri to repay the favour with his move to hold up Perez, who was denied a first podium finish since April after a late crash with Carlos Sainz, not counting as McLaren team orders.

He said: “Those are not papaya rules. I saved a bit more tyre in the middle sector and helped my team-mate and maybe that allowed him to win.”

Asked if Piastri owes him one, Norris added: “I wouldn’t say he owes me one. I’m happy to play my part.”

McLaren have taken the lead of the Constructors’ Championship for the first time since the start of the 2014 season, with the team now holding a 20-point lead over Red Bull with seven races remaining.

Norris was pleased to play a part in McLaren’s fourth victory of F1 2024, yet admitted he was left with a sense of “what could have been” after starting a lowly 15th.

He explained: “It was a good day.

“We didn’t expect to finish fourth so I’m very happy with [the] result. I’m happy with the pace and with Oscar’s win.

“Me finishing fourth is better than we could have hoped for, it’s a good result and the bonus is the Constructors’ Championship.

“To be back at the top for the first time in years and years, to be part of that and to play my role is great.

“I’m very happy for the whole team because they deserve it. They’ve worked hard. We started the year fourth or fifth and now we are the fastest team.

“The truth is that Checo has been very quick. [Red Bull] clearly don’t have a bad car even though it’s maybe difficult to drive, which is what was happening to us a few months ago.

“Now it’s been a difficult few weekends for us. We were able to capitalise by finishing ahead of Max and that was perfect and of course we were lucky to have a two-car accident at the front.

“But Oscar taking the win made [qualifying] all the more frustrating because it was horrible and unfair on the sporting side.

“It ruined my weekend, which sucks, because I’m fighting for a championship and I could have had a better result, but if I look at [the race] I think I maximised the result.

“I’m happy with the race, but not with the weekend. When I came here [to Baku] I didn’t expect to get so high.

“Even in the middle of the race, Carlos and Max stopped and were behind me and I was on 25-lap tyres and I thought I had no chance.

“I was able to defend well from Max, get off the back of Alex [Albon] and the pace was unbelievable.

“The race was a good day, but it makes you wonder what could have been if what happened in qualifying hadn’t have happened.”

