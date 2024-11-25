Lando Norris says it is “BS” to suggest his title hopes fell apart when McLaren had to change their controversial mini-DRS rear wing.

McLaren’s low-drag rear wing made headlines in the wake of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as rear-camera footage from race winner Oscar Piastri’s MCL38 showed the upper element lifting down the straight to create a gap and thus shed drag as he held off Charles Leclerc.

After discussions with the FIA, motorsport’s governing body, McLaren agreed to modify the low-drag wing used in Baku.

“Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and passes all FIA deflection tests, McLaren has proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA,” a statement from the team said.

“We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings.”

The team subsequently “proactively” modified their full range of rear wings ahead of the United States Grand Prix, telling PlanetF1.com: “We have made minor adjustments to all our rear wings since Baku to varying extents to ensure no further issues in this area.”

McLaren have not won a Grand Prix since while just one podium in the last four races meant Norris wasn’t able to press on with his title challenge and Max Verstappen officially claimed the title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix where he took an unassailable 63-point lead.

Norris shut down talk that the changes McLaren made to their rear wings were to blame.

“Everyone wants to say whatever they want. They can all believe their own BS that they tell themselves,” the Briton told Sky F1.

“It made a very small amount of difference, a lot less than what everyone thinks. It gained us a lot less than what everyone thinks. It’s got nothing to do with that.”

From ‘worst of the top four’ to ‘probably the best team’

But while the Drivers’ Championship is lost, McLaren can still win the Constructors’ Championship as they hold a 24-point lead over Ferrari with two races remaining.

Norris reckons McLaren, who nailed their in-season upgrades starting with the Miami changes, have emerged as “probably the best team” on the grid but they were undone in the Drivers’ by their slow start to the championship.

“We started the season off the worst of the top four teams and we’ve ended up being the most consistent and probably the best team,” Norris said.

“I’m more proud than anything else. I don’t regret anything. You always have those things where [you think] maybe I should have done that a bit differently. But not something I regret because I don’t think, even if it was a perfect year on my behalf, we could have won the championship this year.

“I think Max drove too well. Red Bull and the team did too good of a job for us and it was just lost in the first six races.

“We caught up, it fluctuated a bit but we just never clawed it back from there. So still happy that it was us and we put up a good fight. I’m looking forward to next year being in there from the beginning.”

