Lando Norris said that McLaren has created the best F1 2025 car “by a long way” and he is dropping the ball.

That was just part of an eye-opening, brutally honest string of admissions from the Drivers’ Championship leader after he qualified P6 only for the Bahrain Grand Prix, on the day that team-mate Oscar Piastri claimed pole.

Lando Norris ‘clueless’ with McLaren MCL39 as ‘big reset’ needed

McLaren were the class of the field throughout practice and Piastri ensured that remained the case when it mattered most, claiming pole position in Bahrain.

But, while a front-row lockout for McLaren looked like the odds-on outcome of Q3, Norris instead managed only P6, with Mercedes’ George Russell joining Piastri on the front row.

And Norris’ response to that result hit hard.

Asked what happened on that final Q3 lap, Norris replied: “I mean, it was just every lap, honestly. I’ve been off every lap this weekend, just not comfortable.

“And then no big complaints. The car is amazing. The car is as good as it has been the whole season, which is strong. Just, I’ve been off it all weekend.

“Don’t know why. Just clueless on track at the minute. So, I don’t know. I just need a big reset that’s all.”

A ‘no explanation’ response to Norris would draw a sharp “just not quick enough” from the McLaren driver.

At that point, Norris explained how he “can’t figure out” the McLaren car which has claimed two wins in the opening three races, one win each for he and Piastri.

Pressed on what it is about the McLaren that makes it difficult for him to drive, Norris replied: “I don’t know, because Oscar is doing a great job. So I can’t complain, you know.

“I’m not going to have the excuse that I can’t drive my car. I mean, it’s my job, is to drive whatever car I’ve got, whether it’s easy or hard, and I’m not doing a good enough job.

“So the team are doing an amazing job. I’m not going to complain about the car not suiting my needs. Yeah, I’m not comfortable. It doesn’t drive the way I like. But that’s not an excuse. The driver’s job is to drive whatever car they get given. And I can’t drive this car quick enough.

“I just don’t know how to approach it. I can’t figure it out. Every time I try something, it’s good for one session, and then it’s the wrong thing for the next session, because the winds change. I just can’t flow with the car. And when I can’t flow, I’m just not very quick.”

Norris had made a stern point after Friday practice that the timesheets could not be trusted and that McLaren were not the clear standout team.

That followed on from an instance generally so far in F1 2025 that a strong start to the season for McLaren has not just been down to a leading car.

However, Norris did a complete reversal on that stance after his qualifying disappointment.

“I’ve just got to work on myself,” he continued. “I can’t, you know, can’t fault the team, and the car is the best by a long way. But clearly, I’m just not clicking at the minute.”

Asked by PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher how concerned he is therefore about Piastri’s consistently strong performances in the sister McLaren, Norris added: “I mean, not concerned. I’m just concerned about me.”

And in terms of the Drivers’ title context, Norris added: “Couldn’t care less.

“Like I said, I care about myself. I don’t care about what the others do.

“I’ve always known Oscar’s good and he’s quick and he’s doing the job here I know he can achieve with the car that we’ve got.

“So yeah, well done to him. But I’m more worried about my performance than others. So yeah, I don’t care about the rest at the minute.”

Norris leads the Drivers’ standings by one point over Max Verstappen who also struggled in Bahrain qualifying, managing P7 on the grid only, with Piastri going into Grand Prix Sunday in Bahrain only 13 points behind Norris.

