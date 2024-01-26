Lando Norris new contract: McLaren set ambitious target with Red Bull in sight

Andrea Stella is hopeful that Lando Norris can become the F1 World Champion with McLaren after signing a new multi-year contract.

McLaren confirmed on Friday that Norris had signed a long-term contract extension with the team, ending speculation over a potential move to Constructors’ Champions Red Bull.

The confirmation comes after McLaren recovered from a slow start to the 2023 season to emerge as Red Bull’s most consistent threat, with Norris equalling his best-ever F1 result of second on six occasions in the second half of the year.

Lando Norris signs new McLaren contract

Norris’s new deal comes after team-mate Oscar Piastri committed his future to the team until the end of the 2026 season last autumn, ensuring McLaren have valuable stability for at least the next three seasons.

Stella, who was appointed McLaren team principal in late 2022, is hopeful that McLaren and Norris can challenge for the title in the near future.

He said: “I’m pleased to confirm the extension of our partnership with Lando on a multi-year contract beyond 2025.

“This reflects the commitment and confidence we have together, with our shared ambition to ultimately win Championships again in the future.

“Lando has grown as a driver and a person since initially joining McLaren in 2017. He impressed last season, playing an important role in our progress throughout the year, securing seven podiums with many fantastic drives.

“Alongside Oscar, our exciting driver pairing will play an instrumental part in our objective to move towards the front of the grid.

“They have impressed in their first season together and I’m looking forward to continuing the hard work with them both on this exciting journey.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

F1 2024 driver salaries revealed: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, who gave Norris his F1 debut five years ago, added: “I’m delighted that we’re continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come.

“It’s been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid.

“Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I’m looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums.”

Read next: McLaren’s revival made Lando Norris contract decision an easy choice