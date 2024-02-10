Lando Norris reveals incredible new helmet design for F1 2024 season

Lando Norris has unveiled his new 2024 helmet, with a striking change of artwork having been made for the season ahead.

Norris has kept the fluorescent yellow and black that has characterised his helmet colours throughout his time in Formula 1 so far, but has unveiled a design that features a multitude of different shapes among it.

Hidden within the design too is his first name in the same style as the rest of his design,

Lando Norris among F1 stars to release new helmet designs for 2024 season

The McLaren driver announced his new artwork at the same time as his team-mate, Oscar Piastri, with the two updating their helmets to reflect the team’s updated sponsor commitments as well as their own personalities.

new season, new helmet, new passport photos pic.twitter.com/2RSKpVEBUZ — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 9, 2024

Piastri opted to keep his design relatively similar to how it was in his rookie season, incorporating the Australian flag as well as his own personal design.

Elsewhere, following the launch of his new car, Daniel Ricciardo confirmed his new helmet artwork for the season ahead.

The motif of the Honey Badger is believed to be on the back of his helmet, but he has opted to keep the flame artwork he used last season in colours that would fit with his new team identity, Visa Cash App RB.

For Alpine, Pierre Gasly has gone for an ice blue helmet for the season ahead. He opted to use multiple different designs last season, like a one-off tribute to François Cevert on the 50th anniversary of his death, and other designs in the UK, Miami and more.

Little details include the likes of ‘JB17’ and ‘AH’ on either side of the helmet, in commemoration of his friends Jules Bianchi and Anthoine Hubert, with the continuing theme of a pinstripe of the French flag running up the middle.

