Lando Norris said there are “no excuses” for him not to fight for the world title having finished runner-up in 2024.

For many, the Briton enters the F1 2025 season as the favourite but standing in his way is the reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris says ‘no excuses’ not to win F1 2025 title

A slow start proved ultimately fatal in Norris’ 2024 title charge but with the scores set back to zero, reigning Constructors’ champions McLaren are widely expected to start the strongest in 2025, making Norris a title favourite amongst many predictors.

Norris is aware of that expectation, saying there are no excuses in either his or the team’s title pursuit.

“I hope so for sure,” he told media including PlanetF1.com of being favourite. “I mean, after last year, I think we kind of have no excuses.

“I guess in the past, we’ve had our fair share. I think this year we kind of don’t have any. We have nothing to hide behind.

“We proved last year we have everything we need and everything it takes to fight at the top and be the best.

“If we’re not [quick] at the beginning of the season, then we’re just not good enough, and then we’ve not done a good enough job. But that’s certainly not how we’re thinking of things. It’s not how our mentality has been.

More from F1 75 from PlanetF1.com

George Russell stands firm on Max Verstappen criticism with ‘pretty clear’ message sent

Yuki Tsunoda breaks silence on Liam Lawson promotion after Red Bull snub

“We ended the season, and I guess as we’ve ended the season, our next season has already started for the guys and girls back in the factory in giving us a car which can compete.

“A lot of what Formula 1 is, is having a car that can compete. I think we both, as drivers, proved a lot last year, in ourselves and in each other, of what we’re capable of doing and where we do have a car that’s capable of fighting for wins and championships, we’re able to maximise it.

“So I think we’ll probably both say we’re ready and we’re excited for that challenge, but we also have a whole team behind us who are also excited.”

Norris finished 63 points behind winner Verstappen in the 2024 season.

Read next: Jack Doohan’s testy response to Franco Colapinto Alpine question