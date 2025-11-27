Quizzed on whether McLaren can afford to take ride height risks as the title fight approaches its climax, Lando Norris suggested that the team arguably “didn’t take enough risk” in Las Vegas.

Norris had one hand firmly on a first Drivers’ Championship trophy as the Las Vegas chequered flag appeared, but his grip was loosened when he and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri were disqualified post-race for excessive plank wear. But, that is not about to send McLaren conservative, as Red Bull “will win” if they do not get it right.

Lando Norris plays down McLaren risk management suggestion

During the standard post-race inspections from the FIA stewards at the Las Vegas GP, it was found that the skid blocks on both McLarens were below the 9mm limit. Two illegal measurements were taken on Norris’ MCL39, Piastri’s three.

That double disqualification for McLaren could yet instigate a twist in the Drivers’ title chase. Norris still leads the championship by 24 points, but Verstappen’s unanswered 25 for the Las Vegas win has seen him draw level with Piastri in second.

Two grands prix and a Sprint in Qatar this weekend remain, so Norris was asked whether McLaren can afford to take any risks with ride height during the remainder of the season, with Verstappen not out of the equation and poised to pounce on any further opportunities.

Raising the car would reduce contact with the ground, but with these ground effect cars, taking a conservative approach on ride height usually means a loss of performance.

“In some ways, you can almost say we didn’t take enough risk,” Norris responded when speaking with PlanetF1.com and other media outlets, “so it’s not as simple as just looking at it and going, ‘Oh they did that and that’s why they were quick’. In fact, we were slower because of the issues that we had, not quicker.

“So, no, I’m almost more excited to just get it better for this weekend because we’ll have more performance.

“But every team… when you’re in Formula 1, you’re fighting for race wins and everything, you always have to push things to the limit. That’s not meaning that’s exactly what we did in Las Vegas, because it’s a lot more complicated, but at the same time, we still want to win these last few races.

“We still need to push everything to the limit, as you always do, because Red Bull are just as quick. So if we don’t put things in the right condition, like in Brazil, they’ll be quicker than us and they’ll win.

“But yeah, we’re here because we want to win. We’re going to fight until the end, and that’s what I want to do as well.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella is confident that the issues experienced are specific to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

“The conditions we experienced last weekend and which led to the onset of porpoising and excess of grounding, compared to what was expected, are very specific to the operating window of the car in Vegas and the circuit characteristics,” said Stella.

“We have a well-established and consolidated way of setting up the car and we are confident that this will lead us to an optimal plan for the coming races, starting from the Lusail International Circuit.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

