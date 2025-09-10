As the dust continues to settle on a polarising Italian Grand Prix, it is time to bring you up to speed with Wednesday’s key talking points.

Lando Norris is suggesting there is no such thing as ‘papaya rules’, while Nico Rosberg is calling on McLaren to “sit down” with their drivers and cover off scenarios which could allow Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri to get out of hand, following the Monza controversy. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

No ‘papaya rules’, according to Lando Norris

The ‘papaya rules’ term came to be in 2024, covering the rules of combat for Norris and Piastri. They were to race each other respectfully, give each other room, and not collide.

Now that the pair have gone from title hopefuls, to one of them being a World Champion in waiting, it would stand to reason that the ‘papaya rules’ have not changed. However, Norris said there are no ‘papaya rules’ and never was.

McLaren must ‘sit down’ with Piastri and Norris

Monza had the potential to spark fireworks within the McLaren camp, after Piastri was ordered to let Norris back through into second, following a slow stop for Norris. Yet, Piastri stated his case for why, in an alternate universe, he could have stayed ahead, yielded to Norris, and perfect harmony remains.

However, a relationship with team-mates can turn sour when the title battle hots up, as Nico Rosberg knows all too well. Therefore, he is urging McLaren to “sit down” with Piastri and Norris to address the various scenarios which could create that spark for trouble.

Sharp-tongued Bernie Ecclestone strikes for Zak Brown

Under the leadership of Zak Brown as McLaren Racing CEO, the team has undergone a magnificent transformation. From a historic F1 team clinging on for dear life, McLaren is now the leading force, with impressive financial stability and an eye-watering collection of partners.

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone does not believe Brown is a very talented individual, and he told him that straight up. But, one talent he does see in Brown – the ability to find and keep the right people – is paying off handsomely.

Audi strike multi-year deal with Adidas

Speaking of partners, the worst-kept secret has been confirmed by Audi F1. The team has rubber-stamped Adidas as its official apparel partner.

It comes after PlanetF1.com reported back in June that Audi was on the verge of striking a deal with Adidas.

New Red Bull engine update after ’embarrassing’ Christian Horner claim

Ahead of being removed as Red Bull Racing team boss, Christian Horner had suggested that it would be “embarrassing” for a manufacturer like Mercedes if their 2026 engine was defeated by Red Bull’s first creation.

His replacement Laurent Mekies acknowledged it would be “silly” to expect the new Red Bull Powertrains-Ford engine to be at the same level as Mercedes and Ferrari.

