Lando Norris: There’s just ‘one guy in the way’ of my first F1 victory

Six times a runner-up this season, all but one of those to Max Verstappen, Lando Norris says there’s “just one guy” standing in his way as he chases a first Grand Prix victory.

McLaren’s 2023 improvements have become the rallying cry for many a rival team with the team scoring just 17 points in the first eight races of the season, and 265 in the next 12 to sit fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.

Introducing major upgrades in Austria and again in Singapore, McLaren have shown that massive in-season gains are possible.

Lando Norris has one big obstacle between himself and his first race win

However that elusive first Grand Prix win has proven to be just out of reach, and “too many” times says Norris.

Aside from the Red Bull teammates and Fernando Alonso, Norris has more podium results than any other driver on this year’s grid with seven to his name.

Six of those have come as runner-up results, the driver losing to Verstappen on five occasions and once to Carlos Sainz.

It has Norris claiming there’s just “one guy and one team” standing between him and a maiden Grand Prix win. But it’s coming.

He told Velocity International: “I mean there are only two more left this season but I know it’s coming.

“We’ve given it a good shot, I don’t think anyone can fault us for what we’ve tried. We’ve been very close the last few weekends. I’ve had a lot of – too many – but a lot of second places this year.

“There’s just one guy and one team in a way but we’re getting there.

“I’m very proud of the whole team. So to to keep up the McLaren name and continue to try and push and get another World Championship. It’s coming.”

Lando Norris tipped as someone who can ‘definitely challenge’ Max Verstappen

Former Toyota driver Timo Glock has claimed that McLaren driver Lando Norris “is definitely one of the drivers capable of challenging Max” for race wins and World titles.

Applauding McLaren’s 2023 gains, the German believes if McLaren give Norris a race-winning car, he can produce the goods.

“It depends on what McLaren can offer him and if they can give Lando a car to truly fight for a championship,” he told Lucky Block.

“I think he’s definitely one of the drivers capable of challenging Max. Lando was under pressure from Oscar on a few occasions, and you could see small mistakes made by Lando in qualifying.

“If we’re talking pure pace, though, Lando is very impressive. He manages to start at the back of the field and finish in the top five!

“He knows exactly what to do to not make these mistakes again, and he can definitely challenge Max if he has the right package around him.”

He added: “If you look at the last couple of races and how McLaren have started to perform from the middle of the year, I’d say they’re pretty consistent and they haven’t had any technical problems.

“They’re on top of their game in terms of strategy, too. It would be great to see McLaren fighting for a championship in the future.”

