Lando Norris expects and is excited for a “good fight” from Oscar Piastri in F1 2025, though it is “inevitable” that there will be stressful times for McLaren.

After Norris applied the pressure on Max Verstappen – who secured his fourth successive World Championship – in F1 2024, the McLaren racer goes into F1 2025 aiming to be in the title picture from the start, though he will have competition from within his own team, if Piastri can come good on his plan.

Norris vs Piastri = ‘inevitable’ McLaren stress

While Norris was the McLaren driver threatening a title challenge to Verstappen last season, this time around, team-mate Piastri has declared “I can become World Champion this year”, with McLaren – the reigning Constructors’ champions – expected to vie for both titles in F1 2025.

Norris is well aware that Piastri “wants to prove his point”, and in a Sky Sports News interview, the Brit was asked whether the duo could make it a “stress-free” battle for McLaren if they are both in contention for a first Drivers’ Championship.

“I mean, I doubt it would be stress-free,” he replied. “I don’t think there’s ever been a situation when two team-mates are fighting and it’s stress-free. So that’s the inevitable.

“Oscar wants to prove his point. I want to continue doing what I’m doing and do what I did last year. So time will tell again.

“There’s no point stressing about it now or worrying about it. Of course, we’ll talk about it between Andrea [Stella, McLaren team principal], Oscar and myself, all these kind of things, and we’ll be prepared.

“But I also know that Oscar’s going in hungry, and he’s going to put up a good fight against me and he wants to show the world what he can do. So nothing that makes me worried. I’m excited for it.”

And Piastri is giving Norris no reason to worry about the dynamic of their partnership if both McLaren drivers emerge as F1 2025 title contenders.

Asked if he can keep any title battle with Norris respectful, Piastri confirmed: “Yeah, I think it will definitely stay respectful.

“Part of our success, I think, has been that we’ve worked together so well as a team.

“I think for myself, and Lando, we’ve always, from the first two years working together, we’ve always been trying to get ourselves to first and second and then kind of fight amongst ourselves, and we’re not too far away from being able to do that now.

“But I think we’ve proven time and time again that we’re incredibly respectful, have a lot of respect for each other. We’re going to race each other hard, of course, but we’re going to make sure that we both finish first and second, if that’s where we are.”

