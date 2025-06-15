The FIA has decided to take a closer look at Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s late-race clash at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Both Norris and Piastri have been summoned to see the stewards in Montreal, following their clash on Lap 67 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri summoned by FIA stewards

Norris appeared to have a clear pace advantage over Piastri in the closing stages of the Canadian Grand Prix and set about attacking his teammate with gusto as both latched onto the back of Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes with DRS.

An opportunistic dive into the hairpin gave Norris the chance to have a drag race with Piastri down the back straight, before the Australian took an authoritative line into the chicane to retain the advantage.

But this left him vulnerable down the pit straight and, identifying the chance to use his momentum to overtake Piastri, Norris attempted to force himself into a gap that wasn’t truly there.

This resulted in him colliding with the back of Piastri’s MCL39, with the Australian surviving unscathed, but Norris lost his front wing and crashed into the outer pit wall to immediately retire.

Norris immediately held his hand up to express his culpability, apologising to Piastri in the post-race media pen, and there were no obvious signs of tension between the two McLaren drivers.

But, regardless of this, the FIA stewards have decided to have a closer look at the collision and have summoned Norris and Piastri to appear before them at 17:20 pm local time to explain what happened.

They have been summoned on the grounds of an alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the International Sporting Code, related to causing a collision.

In theory, the stewards do not punish drivers on the grounds of the outcome of a transgression, suggesting that the fact McLaren appears to be keen to move on from their intra-team drama might be irrelevant in this instance.

What records are in progress during the F1 season?

👉 F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in F1 history?

👉 F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

What was McLaren’s reaction to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri clash?

Norris was quick to take responsibility for the collision, taking to team radio to apologise to his team even before climbing out.

“Yep, I’m sorry,” he said.

“It’s all my bad, all my fault.

“Unlucky, sorry. Stupid from me.”

Making his way to the media pen following the chequered flag, Norris approached Piastri to apologise for the collision and re-iterated his feeling of being at fault as he spoke to Sky F1.

“No one to blame but myself,” he said.

“So I apologise to the whole team, and to Oscar as well, for attempting something probably a bit too silly. So yeah, glad I didn’t ruin his race and, again, apologies to the team.”

Explaining what he had been thinking as he spoke to F1TV, Norris said, “I just thought Oscar would move a bit to the right, not to leave a gap obviously, I don’t expect something to be easy from him but I just misjudged it.”

Piastri confirmed Norris had approached him to apologise in the media pen, and praised the British driver for his self-reflection.

“I think Lando is a very good guy, and I think it’s in his character and his personality to say exactly what he thinks, and, if that’s detrimental to himself or if it’s about himself, then it doesn’t matter for him,” he said.

“I think that’s a great quality for the man. I think it’s good for the whole team going forward, that we can have these conversations and go racing like this and, [when we have] things not go the way we want, we get through that.”

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella was pragmatic about the collision which has cost Norris dearly, saying that a review of the incident will take place.

“We never want to see a McLaren involved in an accident, and definitely, we never want to see the two McLarens touching each other,” he said.

“It’s something, definitely, that we need to review, because this is a very clear principle.

“At the same time, it’s a contact that happened because of a misjudgment. Just Lando misjudged the distance to the car ahead, and therefore there was no malintent, I have to say.

“Lando owned, immediately, and took responsibility for that – which we appreciate – but certainly something to discuss and review.

“The principles are already in place. I think our drivers will learn something to learn further, and we go racing again.”

Read Next: Oscar Piastri reveals Lando Norris’ apology after Canadian GP collision