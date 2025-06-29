Lando Norris described his Austrian Grand Prix battle with team-mate Oscar Piastri as “fun” after claiming his third victory of the F1 2025 season.

Norris cut Piastri’s lead in the F1 2025 Drivers’ standings to 15 points by collecting his seventh career win on Sunday at the Red Bull Ring.

Lando Norris shrinks Oscar Piastri’s F1 2025 lead with Austrian GP victory

It came after a thrilling battle between the McLaren pair in the early stages of the grand prix with Norris and Piastri free to fight for the lead.

Norris’ latest win follows his triumphs earlier this season in Australia and Monaco, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc joining the McLaren team-mates on the podium after claiming third.

Norris, Piastri and Leclerc discussed the events of the race in the cooldown room ahead of the podium ceremony, with the Ferrari star admitting that he was hoping for contact between the McLarens ahead of him.

The full exchange went as follows:

Norris: “That was fun. Oh, look at my wing!”

Leclerc: “I saw that from behind. I was like: ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah! No.”

Following a thrilling battle in the opening stages, Norris and Piastri then had to contend with some nervous moments in lapped traffic in the closing laps, with the leader caught up in the battle for seventh between Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin and Gabriel Bortoleto’s Sauber.

Earlier, Piastri had to take to the grass after Alpine’s Franco Colapinto failed to spot that he was behind.

Norris: “In the last few laps when they were battling ahead? I’m like: ‘Oh dear.'”

Piastri: “Oh my God!”

With the incident with Colapinto appearing on screen, Piastri then says to Norris: “Mate, look! Watch this!”

Norris then revealed that he had a scare at the final two corners, where small strips of gravel have been in place since a number of drivers were penalised for multiple track-limits offences in the 2023 race.

Piastri revealed that he too was nearly caught out by the gravel Norris in front had sprayed on to the track.

Norris: “Man, I had a large one in the last two corners. Did you go off as well?”

Piastri: “Well, I hit all the gravel that you brought back on.”

Norris: “Oh s**t, it’s on me?”

Piastri: “Yeah, because I turned into the last corner and had the same moment you had.”

