The two McLaren drivers made contact in the late stages of the Canadian Grand Prix, resulting in Lando Norris’ retirement.

Lando Norris crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix after a collision with his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, marking a calamitous end to the British driver’s race.

Lando Norris retires after collision with Oscar Piastri

In the final laps, Norris had closed in on Piastri with the advantage of slightly fresher tyres and made a bold move down the inside at the hairpin, sparking a tense drag race down the back straight between the two McLarens as both had the advantage of DRS into the chicane.

Piastri held his position through the final chicane but, as Norris attempted to go around the outside, the two made contact down the pit straight, resulting in Norris losing his front wing and hitting the pit wall.

The clash sent Norris into the wall and out of the race, drawing comparisons to the infamous collision between Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton – then-McLaren team-mates – back in 2011.

Before clambering out of his car, Norris held his hands up to take responsibility for the collision.

“Yep, I’m sorry,” he said.

“It’s all my bad, all my fault.

“Unlucky, sorry. Stupid from me.”

Making his way to the media pen following the chequered flag, Norris approached his team-mate to apologise for the collision and re-iterated his feeling of being at fault as he spoke to Sky F1.

“No one to blame but myself,” he said.

“So I apologise to the whole team, and to Oscar as well, for attempting something probably a bit too silly. So yeah, glad I didn’t ruin his race and, again, apologies to the team.”

Explaining what he had been thinking as he spoke to F1TV, Norris said, “I just thought Oscar would move a bit to the right, not to leave a gap obviously, I don’t expect something to be easy from him but I just misjudged it.”

With Piastri surviving the Lap 67 collision, pitting under the resulting Safety Car for fresh tyres with the possible risk of a puncture following the glancing impact from Norris, the championship leader finished in fourth and, as a result, opens up a further 12 points on his teammate – establishing a championship lead of 22 points over Norris.

The intra-team battle has drawn the spotlight throughout the 10 race weekends so far in F1 2025, with the possibility of a collision between the pair addressed by both sides, and team management, as the complexion of the season has taken shape.

Put to him that the quest to win a title has been made more difficult by racing against a team-mate rather than a rival from another team, Norris said, “Yeah, but this was just more silly. That’s racing but yeah, just silly from my part.”

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella was pragmatic about the collision which has cost Norris dearly, saying that a review of the incident will take place.

“We never want to see a McLaren involved in an accident, and definitely, we never want to see the two McLarens touching each other,” he said.

“It’s something, definitely, that we need to review, because this is a very clear principle.

“At the same time, it’s a contact that happened because of a misjudgment. Just Lando misjudged the distance to the car ahead, and therefore there was no malintent, I have to say.

“Lando owned, immediately, and took responsibility for that – which we appreciate – but certainly something to discuss and review.

“The principles are already in place. I think our drivers will learn something to learn further, and we go racing again.”

