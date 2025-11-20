Lando Norris has revealed that he and Oscar Piastri have “both asked” to film fewer social media clips together during their F1 2025 title battle.

Norris and Piastri have been teammates since the start of the 2023 season when the latter arrived as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement.

The pair have been evenly matched across the F1 2025 season with Piastri and Norris collecting seven victories apiece behind the wheel of the dominant MCL39 car.

Norris has established a clear advantage over recent weeks with his victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix seeing his lead over Piastri extend to 24 points.

This weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix marks the start of the season-ending triple header, with races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi following in successive weeks.

McLaren’s social media channels have regularly seen Norris and Piastri appear together, with the duo providing post-race recaps along with team principal Andrea Stella in the aftermath of several grands prix this season.

Appearing in the pre-event press conference in Las Vegas, however, Norris revealed that both drivers have requested fewer joint commitments as the F1 2025 season has unfolded.

Yet he insisted that his bond with his teammate is “still better than it’s ever been” despite their on-track rivalry.

Asked if his relationship with Piastri has changed and whether the pair now spend more time apart as their battle intensifies, Norris said: “No.

“I think the reason you see less videos is because we both asked to do less videos.

“We’re racing drivers. We want to come and drive, not make videos for social media, so that’s our request as drivers.

“But we still get made to do plenty. Otherwise, it’s still the same.

“And I’m very happy – I think we both are – that that’s how it is.

“It’s not because that’s just how it is, it’s because we both have a lot of respect for one another and we both understand the position that we’re in.

“And we both treat the world of driving versus just personally what we’re like away from the track quite differently.

“That’s how I’ve always been. I feel like I’ve always got on well with my teammates since karting.

“I’ve always wanted to because it just makes my life more fun, more enjoyable and that’s also why I’m here – because I love what I do. So the more I can do that, the better.

“But we still very much understand that we work for McLaren, we want the best for the team, we work very hard.

“And, as drivers always do, you try and maximise your own performance more than anything.

“But then when we step out of the car, we can still have a joke, we still have laughs in our debriefs and we still enjoy everything away from the track.

“So, no, I think it’s still better than ever in many ways. I think we’re still very different people.”

Norris went on to admit that he admires Piastri’s chilled outlook, conceding that his own emotions are more visually apparent than his teammate.

Norris said of Piastri: “He’s very calm, down to earth, very relaxed, always looks just cool.

“And that’s something I admire quite a bit – how plain sailing he is with a lot of things. It’s a good attribute to have.

“Always hard to read what mood he’s in. And I think probably for me, you see more visually the moods I’m in.

“But otherwise, it’s not like we go play golf together and do things like I have done with Carlos [Sainz].

“Daniel, I didn’t play golf with, but we’re still different people.

“But in terms of relationship, we get along well, we still work together well and I think it’s still better than it’s ever been.”

Read next: The McLarenisation of Oscar Piastri