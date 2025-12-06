Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have reached the moment of truth in Abu Dhabi. When the chequered flag falls, one driver could be world champion for the very first time.

Should that happen, then both McLaren racers are very much on the same page. The winning driver will rightfully celebrate, and the losing teammate will accept that scene completely.

No hard feelings for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

The stage is set for a thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to determine which driver will walk away as champion for F1 2025.

The advantage is with Norris in terms of the standings. He goes into the race 12 points clear of Max Verstappen, but it is Verstappen who launches from pole alongside Norris on the front row.

Piastri has the most work to do. He starts P3, but needs a major twist to work in his favour, considering his deficit of 16 points versus Norris.

It is all eyes on the Yas Marina Circuit as 58 laps of racing will determine who wins the F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship.

For McLaren’s challengers, Piastri and Norris, their relationship has remained incredibly harmonious throughout the year. Both drivers were asked by PlanetF1.com’s Mat Coch how this will play out in the celebrations, if one of them was to win the title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. They were asked if this scenario had been discussed between them.

For both drivers, it is a case of no hard feelings if the other one is celebrating the realisation of their lifelong dream once the chequered flag flies.

“I don’t think you need to have any discussions about things like that,” said Piastri. “One of us could win our first championship in F1. You’re obviously going to celebrate that.

“I think we’ve got more than enough respect between each other to appreciate the work of the person that loses tomorrow, and there’s going to be nothing but respect either way.

“I think also whoever’s on the losing side – it would be unfair to expect the person who’s won to not celebrate. So I don’t think you need any conversations. I think we’re adults and have got enough respect between us to know what’s right.”

Norris was very much singing from the same hymn sheet.

“Oscar said it well,” he responded. “I think it’s not a conversation that needs to be had, and I think we both understand each other and are respectful enough of one another.

“I think we both understand that, yeah, no one would do anything in a bad way, or anything to make the other feel worse. Like I think we both respect what we do every single weekend, every qualy, every race, every go out and race together.

“But that’s the same off the track. We are, yeah, two different guys, where we get along, and that’s all we need.”

McLaren’s most recent Drivers’ Champion remains Lewis Hamilton in 2008, as Norris and Piastri set about trying to end that drought on Sunday.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

