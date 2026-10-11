Lando Norris has revised his stance on his collision with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the Singapore GP Sprint, admitting he was wrong to attempt the move.

The McLarens clashed on the last lap while contesting sixth place in Saturday’s Sprint at the Marina Bay Street Circuit when Norris lunged down Piastri’s inside into Turn 5.

Lando Norris discusses Singapore Sprint clash with Oscar Piastri

The wheel-on-wheel contact pitched both drivers into a spin, though Norris was able to continue and brought his McLaren home in eighth place, salvaging a solitary point.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella was incensed as he branded the incident “unacceptable”, prior to revealing that he considered the latest run-in between Norris and Piastri to be grave enough to demand a deeper internal discussion prior to the next event in Austin.

Meanwhile, despite revealing that he had apologised to the team, Norris insisted the gap on Piastri’s inside was wide enough that he had “the right” to rival his teammate.

Following the Grand Prix, where Norris took fourth, though, the reigning F1 champion divulged that he had changed his perspective on the matter since the dust had settled.

“I can’t attempt what I did. I should never have attempted it in the first place, even if the move was on,” Norris told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

“I’ve simply got to think more of the team that I represent rather than myself. It was a mistake on my part and I let down the team.

“So I first of all apologise to all of them. I owe them all an apology, and I’ll do better next time.”

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Stella believes Norris’ willingness to assist Piastri in his bid to pass Lewis Hamilton during Sunday’s Grand Prix – albeit not required in the end – demonstrated that both drivers remain committed to adhering to the racing principles that exist in the team.

“So what we had yesterday, I classified it as unacceptable, which is a statement that comes from the team principal, but I was very encouraged by the fact that [it] is a statement that very rapidly came from our drivers as well,” Stella said.

“So we are aligned as to how we want to lead this team forward in a joint effort between the team and the drivers.

“The conversations that we are having, they are not finished, but it’s not because we need to go back discussing if Lando was alongside Oscar. Like me, that’s not the interesting bit.

“For me, the interesting bit is a reflection that all the stakeholders, the team, the drivers will have to make around leading together the team, embracing constantly from inside the cockpit the interest of the team, as something that is superior to any particular, singular, individual interest, and why the conversations from this point of view they are not concluded, and there’s more we can do to become a more united and even stronger team.

“I’m pleased that Lando, at some stage in the race, adopted this way of thinking. This is what I expect, as that in principle, this is what the 1,000 people that work at McLaren expect from our drivers.

“So it’s good that we have had this example, and I expect definitely more of that in the future, independently of the fact that they will be heard in the radio, or they will happen behind the closed door in every meeting, or in the way we approach our race plan.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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