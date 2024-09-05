Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan believes McLaren “forgot” the second chicane after a perfectly executed Monza start, with Lando Norris getting “outfoxed” by Oscar Piastri.

McLaren locked out the front row at the Italian Grand Prix – Norris on pole ahead of Piastri – as opportunity knocked in a major way for both Norris and McLaren with respective title rivals Max Verstappen and Red Bull consigned to the fourth row.

The McLaren duo got away well, maintaining the one-two, but at the second chicane, Piastri launched a brave move on Norris for the lead, successfully pulling it off, but that put Norris on the back foot and opened the door for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to come through at the first Lesmo.

Leclerc ultimately delivered a one-stop strategy masterclass to stun McLaren and take the win on home soil for Ferrari, with Piastri P2 and Norris P3, who was forced to settle for 16 points – after also setting the fastest lap – out of a possible 26, trimming Verstappen’s Championship lead a little further to 62 points.

And speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan said it was “magic” how the McLaren duo handled the start, but claimed McLaren “forgot” about the second chicane as Piastri came charging through on Norris.

He said: “As an ex-team boss, so I would have suggested that the team had a very long discussion. ‘Okay, guys, we got the front row. Whoever makes the best and the quickest move, do not challenge him into the first corner, and wherever he is on the road, make sure you block off any other areas’.

“So that was [done] perfectly and it was just magic the way it operated. Oscar did a perfect job, moved to the left, blocked off any move from Ferrari or anyone else.

“But then, on the second thing, I think the team forgot about the second corner, where Oscar, for me, was just a magic overtake, because no one was expecting it.

“And that’s the difference, you know, it was just so clinical, so cool, so clean, and he made it through.”

And Jordan believes Norris will “always remember Monza” as the scene of where he was “outfoxed” by Piastri, a critical lesson learned.

“These are things that we’ve said, If Lando is going to be a worthy World Champion, he’s got to learn these little things,” said Jordan.

“And he came up against Max before, and he has learned because of that, because his speed is amazing now, but he learned something in Monza, and he’ll always remember Monza because his team-mate outfoxed him.

“That’s it. In my book, Oscar was magic.”

Eight rounds remain of F1 2024 and McLaren’s quest for the titles, with the Constructors’ Championship now coming into clear view, Red Bull only eight points up the road.

